The BBC has denied it cancelled Lily Allen's Newsnight appearance because of her controversial comments about the Grenfell Tower blaze on Channel 4 News.

Allen seemed to suggest on social media that she had been pulled from the political show's line-up and replaced by “someone from the council” because of her refusal to hold back on views regarding the catastrophic London fire which destroyed a Kensington tower block and ended the lives of 30.

A spokesperson for the BBC insisted that Allen's appearance was cancelled so as to allow presenter Kirsty Wark the opportunity to conduct a “thorough” interview with the leader of Kensington and Chelsea council who the channel had signed up to appear late on in the day.

The BBC said: “With live news programmes like Newnight final decisions on guests are often made late in the day which can mean the line up changes at short notice. Newsnight secured an interview with the leader of Kensington and Chelsea council late on Thursday evening and dropped Lily in order to allow time for Kirsty Wark to conduct a thorough accountability interview. Like other BBC outlets, Newsnight has reported official casualty figures but also made it clear that they are expected to rise substantially.”



BBC Newsnight editor Ian Katz elaborated the decision on Twitter, writing: "We generally prioritise iviews with people who can be held accountable."

Allen had earlier appeared on Channel 4 News where she accused the government of "downplaying" the real number of fatalities which, at the time of reporting, was 17.

“I have never in my entire life seen an event like this where the death count has been downplayed by the mainstream media,” she told newsreader Jon Snow.

Grenfell tower fire







1/44 Falling burning debris at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower Guilhem Baker/LNP

2/44 Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire Getty Images

3/44 London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze Rex Features

4/44 The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning Rex Features

5/44 A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops @Ebajgora

6/44 A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze Getty Images

7/44 Residents watch as the blaze continues Getty Images

8/44 More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze PA

9/44 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident Getty Images

10/44 Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats Getty Images

11/44 A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower Getty Images

12/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning Getty Images

13/44 Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London Getty Images

14/44 Ambulances are stationed nearby Getty Images

15/44 Paramedics arrive with oxygen Getty Images

16/44 Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire

17/44 Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London Getty Images

18/44 A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged Reuters

19/44 Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby Reuters

20/44 Firefighters are stationed at the building Getty Images

21/44 Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower Rex Features

22/44 Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Samuel Osborne

23/44 A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

24/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries EPA

25/44 A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building Getty Images

26/44 A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road Guilhem Baker/LNP

27/44 Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road Getty Images

28/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze EPA

29/44 Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

30/44 The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London REUTERS/Neil Hall

31/44 Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road REUTERS/Toby Melville

32/44 A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London AP

33/44 Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road EPA

34/44 A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London REUTERS/Toby Melville

35/44 A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road EPA

36/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

37/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

38/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

39/44 Provisions on tables at the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA

40/44 Beds are laid out in the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA Wire

41/44 A pile of donated clothes, sleeping bags and water lie next to a police cordon near the burning the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

42/44 Signs asking for donations are seen outside the Notting Hill methodist Chruch Getty Images

43/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

44/44 A man is rescued by fire fighters after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

Allen continued “Seventeen? I'm sorry but I'm hearing from people that the figure is much closer to 150, and that many of those people are children.

“Those are off the record numbers I've been given from policemen and from firemen.”

Snow played devil's advocate. While acknowledging that the fatalities will likely increase “very considerably,” the broadcaster suggested that the death toll reports may be clouded due to the difficulty in identifying victims.

Decision to drop @lilyallen nothing to do with her comments on C4. We generally prioritise iviews with people who can be held accountable — Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) June 16, 2017

Allen later expressed her views on Twitter throughout the evening, taking into account Snow's comments.

“I appreciate the difficulties with identifying bodies, but there are people out here clinging to hope when I don't think there is any,” she wrote before posting a note detailing why she's linking the tragedy to politics.

I am politicizing #Grenfell tower because, it is governmental policies that have lead to so many unnecessary deaths. pic.twitter.com/9kqVMpiQkQ — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 15, 2017

Allen isn't the only figure from the world being vocal about politics following the incident: Mobo award-winning artist Akala expressed his belief that the victims died “because they were poor.”