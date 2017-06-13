Though Lindsay Lohan hadn't entirely stepped away from acting in the past few years, putting in guest appearances on 2 Broke Girls and Eastbound & Down, it's fair to say she's taken something of a break from the craft.

It's with Sky's sitcom Sick Note, however, that she's taken up her first major role since 2013's The Canyons, joining on for its newly announced second season (via The Hollywood Reporter), though its first season is actually set to air this fall.

She'll join the likes of Rupert Grint and Nick Frost, the former playing a compulsive liar trapped in a failing relationship and dead-end job; Lohan will play the daughter of his boss (Don Johnson).

The first season of the show will see Grint's character handed an incorrect diagnosis for a terminal illness by his deeply incompetent doctor (Frost), who then convinces him to embrace the lie and hide his misdiagnosis from family, friends, and colleagues.

Sick Note forms part of a new effort on Sky's part to launch more adult-orientated comedy for its channel, joining the likes of David Cross' Bliss, starring Stephen Mangan and Heather Graham, as well as Jack Whitehall and Freddy Syborn's Bounty Hunters.