Line of Duty's fourth series came to an end on Sunday night, finally seeing an answer to the question of who is the nefarious Balaclava Man.

There were a ton of suspects but, in a twist ending, there turned out not to be a single Balaclava Man but "Balaclava Men, plural" - a group of criminals linked to a network of crooked officers.

Thandie Newton's DCI Roz Huntley finally got her comeuppance meanwhile, being exposed by anti-corruption unit AC-12.

The episode seemed to go well with fans, one of whom tweeted that it was "so tense I feel like I've just lost 5 years of my life."

As for the future of the show, creator Jed Mercurio said: “The plan is we won’t shoot Line of Duty series five until next year and that means it won’t be on air until 2019.

“I am not planning to write it until next year because I am working on [something else].

“We haven’t even decided if the next antagonist will be male or female, we are that far off from puzzling it out.

“I have got various ideas but what is crucial is whether we are approaching series five as being the last series, and that depends if we can persuade the BBC to commission a series six.”