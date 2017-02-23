Louis CK is doing a Netflix stand-up special on simply ‘2017’

Louis C.K. doesn’t really do pointed stand-up titles. He either gives them self-deprecating ones like ‘Hilarious’ and ‘Chewed Up’ or else just follows standard convention e.g. ‘Live at the Beacon Theater’.

It’s interesting then, that the first of two specials he’s just inked with Netflix is titled ‘2017’ and was filmed in Washington D.C.

You can expect him to try and make sense of this messy political and cultural moment then, which is exciting as he always finds a unique take on things. The only problem will occur if Trump continues to move so fast that what Louis covered ends up feeling a little dated by April.

‘2017’ will premiere globally on 4 April, with the second stand-up not having a title or release date yet.

“Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.

Make the most of the stand-ups, as the signs aren’t good for a Louie season 6.