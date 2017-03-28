Louis CK releases trailer for new Netflix special

Louis CK released a new trailer on Tuesday for 2017, his latest stand-up special that comes to Netflix on April 4, just a few days before he hosts Saturday Night Live on April 8.

The routine was filmed in Washington DC and marks his first since his 2015 special Live at the Comedy Store. Its the first of two stand-up performances slated for Netflix this year.

“Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up,” Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement.

“He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix.”

Netflix recently premiered two original specials from Dave Chappelle with a third that will debut later this year. Amy Schumer also released a comedy special earlier this month and both Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld will debut their own later this year.

Watch the full trailer for Louis CK’s 2017 above.