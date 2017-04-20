Louis Theroux has found himself at the centre of an online petition campaigning for him to be elected as the next British Prime Minister.

The beloved documentary maker is described by website Konbini as “one of the most understanding, smart and trusted men in the UK” and posits that he'd be the perfect candidate to become the next PM following the MP vote in favour of Theresa May's snap General Election on 8 June.

It continues that Theroux “...has more skills to work out what is best for post-Brexit Britain than May, Farage and Corbyn combined.”

The tongue-in-cheek change.org statement reads: “Since the EU referendum in Britain, politicians, experts and those with the country in their hands have failed to show they are capable of leading the nation during this complex time.

“We call on the government to accept that the only right thing to do is appoint presenter, documentary maker and national treasure Louis Theroux as the next prime minister.”

Louis Theroux : My Scientology Movie Trailer

The website states that, should the “quintessentially British” cult figure fail to be appointed Britain's next PM, at least he'd make “a bloody good film about it.”

You can sign the petition - which at the time of writing currently has 3,422 signatures - here.

Last year saw Theroux release his big-screen debut, My Scientology Movie, which is available to view on Amazon Prime now. He has three brand new BBC documentaries on the horizon, also.