The Love Island 2017 final ultimately came down to a simple question for its legion of addicted viewers: are you going to vote for who seems nice or who has been entertaining?

Jamie and Camilla seemed the obvious winners, Jamie proving himself a consistently good guy since entering the villa and Camilla having blossomed like a socially awkward butterfly over the series, but they were beaten to the £50,000 prize by Kem and Amber who, along with Chris and Olivia, provided the most tears of joy and sorrow on the show.

Chris and Olivia came in third in the live ITV2 final ahead of Marcel and Gabby, who were previously favourites to win the show but had a rocky patch in the previous week or two.

Kem chose to split the money with Amber (obviously, there's considerably more club appearances money to be made if you remain liked by the public), capping off what has been a barnstorming year for the reality show that has had a surprisingly large portion of the nation gripped.

Kem and Amber have a special message for everyone who voted for them to WIN #LoveIsland 2017 💖 pic.twitter.com/SdOHwNPtEi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

With ratings in the millions, it is certain to return for a souped-up edition in 2018.

For junkies now bereft without the show, all the contestants will be united tomorrow night in a special addition of sister show Aftersun.