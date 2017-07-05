Another night, another episode of Love Island that you'll probably end up watching in spite of your best intentions.

The trailer for Wednesday's instalment just dropped, teasing new islanders Theo and Jamie's entrances into the house.

Show producers are clearly targeting what they perceive to be the least stable couples tonight, sending Amber (coupled up with Kem) and Tyla (coupled up with Jonny) on dates with the fresh meat.

FIRST LOOK: Kem LOSES it over new hunk Theo 😡😡 #WhosTheo

Meanwhile, new boy Jamie sets his sights on Tyla 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PymJilWFkS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2017

"Amber, Theo is waiting to take you on a date. Please get ready to leave the villa," Amber is told via text, "#littleandlarge #yourtypeonpaper."

"Who the fuck is Theo?" Kem demands, saying "I'm losing my head," as he kicks a cushion (though Chris' reaction suggests this is partially theatrics).

Four islanders - Chyna, Danielle, Nathan and Craig - were unceremoniously dumped from the ITV2 show last night, hence the new ones heading in.

If you have no idea what all of this is about, try our Love Island explainer.