Out of nowhere, Love Island has ensnared the nation's attention this year, posting sensational ratings while other reality shows like Big Brother wither.

This has largely been thanks to some Machiavellian twists on the part of the ITV2 shows producers, who have orchestrated surprise arrivals, departures and even a surprise second villa.

There will be more hands clasped to mouths tonight as not one, not two, but four contestants will be booted off the Mallorcan island.

FIRST LOOK: The Islanders find out what you think in tonight's brutal challenge, before a SHOCK dumping #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8txeKTla8E — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017

Viewers have been voting for their favourite boy and girl the past 24 hours, and the boy and the girl with the fewest votes will exit first.

This will come as little surprise to the islanders, but they will be stunned when the most popular boy and girl are instructed to send home one of the next two least popular boys and girls (each voting for the opposite sex).

With the villa pretty coupled up at the moment following the boys eventful but ultimately ineffectual trip to Casa Amor, this twist likely puts newbies Danielle, Nathan and Craig in the firing line.

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.