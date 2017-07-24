Love Island is dead; long live Love Island.

No sooner has the 2017 edition of the show finished - with Kem and Amber being this year's triumphant couple - than ITV has announced it is renewing it for a new season.

Host Caroline Flack ended tonight's final by revealing that entries are already being taken from those hoping to participate next year.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions said: "At ITV2, we couldn’t be more thrilled with how Love Island fever has gripped the nation. Now established as the perfect series to start the summer, we’re delighted to be bringing the show back for our young adult audience in 2018."

With Love Island having been such an enormous success for ITV this summer, we can probably expect a super-sized series in 2018 with a bigger villa and new, even more devious obstacles awaiting those look for love (or some approximation of it).

The show found an audience with those who usually steer clear of reality TV, with even Jeremy Corbyn weighing in on his favourite.