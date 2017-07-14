A contestant on Love Island has been praised for opening up emotionally whilst on the show.

Chris Hughes has previously spoken about dealing with mental health problems and has been filmed in tears during interactions with contestants on the show.

While in the villa, Chris was involved with fellow contestant Olivia Attwood, however, he was left in tears when she decided to cool things off.

In one scene she told Chris not to cry again; which led many viewers to accuse her of being "cold-hearted" and "harsh".

Others pointed out that she would have been viewed as a victim of bullying if the situation had been turned around.

See when Olivia says to Chris "And don't cry again because that's the whole reason we're in this situation" how fkn horrible can U be — Courtney Trainor (@ctcheerleader) July 12, 2017

If this was a guy berating his girl like this it'd be labelled as emotional abuse in seconds. Olivia. Stop. Bullying. Chris. #LoveIsland — JC4PM🌹 (@josemehrinho) July 12, 2017

I worry that Olivia's behaviour is so toxic and actually may affect Chris in later relationships. It's awful to watch. #LoveIsland — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) July 12, 2017

Chris has spoken out about suffering panic attacks in the past, and says he was treated with hypnosis to help him deal with his mental health issues.

On his Instagram account, he wrote: “Hopefully this may help certain people who'll relate: It was about May 2013 when I finally overcame anxiety and panic attacks, most sickening months of my life where you never know what your you're guna do.

“And it wasn't until my mum knew and I spoke out about it I could sort things out.

“It hit me again summer just gone, but I knew from the breathing techniques, imagery, and everything else I was taught, getting over that wasn't the issue.

'Took time and money but it was the best I ever spent. Can only thank one man for that, David Crees, a cognitive hypnotherapist, based in Cheltenham and his company is Ethical Minds.“

They say men younger & older don't feel safe to show their emotions ... shout out to Chris #LoveIsland for being himself and bearing all 💔 pic.twitter.com/wZhXfoiVHI — Signpost Counselling (@SignpostNews) July 13, 2017

Signpost Counselling, who run supports groups to help young people, wrote: “They say men younger & older don't feel safe to show their emotions...shout out to Chris #LoveIsland for being himself and bearing all.”

For confidential help and advice you can contact:

MIND: 0300 123 3393

Samaritans: 116 123

CALM: Outside London 0808 802 5858 - inside London 0800 58 58 58