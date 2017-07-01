The women contestants on Love Island are made to feel under pressure to have sex in order to get more screen time, a former ­contestant has claimed.

So far in this series, two couples have been filmed having sex on the ITV reality show.

The show, which is presented by Caroline Flack, sees 12 single members of the public "pair up" with one another at a luxury villa on an island.

Love Island: Zara Holland criticised after sleeping with fellow contestant

It has proven to be a ratings hit this season, with up to two million viewers tuning in per episode, but it seems as though some of the contestants feel like they need to put on a show for the cameras.

An ex-contestant told The Mirror: "There are condoms everywhere in the house and many of the girls feel under intolerable pressure to have sex.

“It’s not as if [the condoms] are discretely placed. They are blatantly in the open. The message some of the girls take from it is clear – we want you to have sex."

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen on the show (ITV)

An ITV spokesperson denied the claim and said that the islanders are "not put under any pressure to be intimate with one another".

However, the pressure may come from the prospect of what's on offer after the show, rather than the producers.

The insider explained: "Many are offering lucrative brand endorsements, book deals, fashion ranges. The earning potential is endless.

"Many of the girls feel that if they have sex, they get more airtime and therefore are a more attractive proposition to the celebrity agents. The whole thing is really tawdry."

Host Caroline Flack said before this series began: “Can they have more sex? There can always be more sex," but added: "We only show sex... if it’s relative to the storyline. It’s not gratuitous."

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Dom Lever and Jess Shears were one of the couples who had sex on the show this series. Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen were also seen getting steamy during one of the scenes.

Miss Great Britain winner Zara Holland was stripped of her crown after having sex on the show last year.

In another scene a couple were seen being intimate on a bed in plain view of the other contestants, some of whom looked shocked, and others who watched and cheered.