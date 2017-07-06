Theo Campbell's arrival in Love Island came as a surprise to not only the other contestants last night but the British Athletics body.

“British Athletics was unaware of Theo Campbell’s participation in this reality TV show," a spokesperson told The Mirror.

"With the IAAF World Championships in London just a month away, we would expect all those in contention for selection to be 100% focused on their training and preparations to compete against the world’s best athletes."

In pre-show interviews, Theo explained: “I’ve been doing athletics for six years, I’m in Team GB, the 4 x 400m Relay team. The main target in my eyes is the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo."

Chinese whispers in the Love Island villa quickly led contestants to believe he is an Olympic gold medallist, an accolade he has yet to achieve.

Campbell's last race was in the British Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Sunday, where he finished seventh out of eight runners with a time two seconds slower than the winner.

"Does he not realise he's on the tv right now!" British sprinter Adam Gemili tweeted during last night's episode.