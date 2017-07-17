Piers Morgan went to considerable effort to embarrass a Love Island contestant on Good Morning Britain only to find himself at the receiving end.

Interviewing Jonny Mitchell, who left the villa last week, seemed to be a huge inconvenience for the TV presenter.

He complained about co-host Susanna Reid's statement that the reality show is the currently the biggest on television: "It's nowhere near the most popular show in the country," he said, interrupting her introduction. "It's about a tenth as popular as Coronation Street."

Recent viewing figures showed Love Island attracts between 1.8 to 2.2 million viewers per episode, while Coronation Street attracts between 7.9 to 8.1 million.

Still from this years show (ITV/Rex/ Shutterstock )

Speaking to Mitchell, Morgan attempted to grill him on subjects including maths and politics, asking him to calculate 11 x 15, then to name the Chancellor of Germany.

Mitchell guessed 160 on the maths questions (the correct answer was 165), and correctly named Angela Merkel as Chancellor of Germany.

Morgan then asked him to provide pi to three decimal places, to which Mitchell responded: "Absolutely not."

"Quite right too," Reid said, trying to move the conversation onto the show.

Morgan then asked: "Do you not think it [the show] is just a forum for complete dimwits to behave like complete dimwits?"

Mitchell defended the show and told Morgan to "lighten up a little bit".

"It's entertainment isn't it? Not everyone's cup of tea... it's for younger people (no offence)," he quipped.

Morgan laughed off the joke before the show switched to the news.

Mitchell came under fire on the show for comments about fellow contestant Tyla Carr, which were branded "controlling and abusive" by a domestic abuse charity.

He later redeemed himself to many fans by choosing to leave the show and ensure Carr could stay on instead.

In the latest episode, Camilla reveals she had sex with fellow islander Jamie, to the surprise of fans and fellow contestants.