Former Love Island contestant Marcel Somerville has spoken out after his girlfriend and fellow islander Gabby Allen revealed she had been inundated with racial abuse over their relationship.

Sharing examples on social media, a "horrified" Gabby revealed that she has been called "dirty" and accused of "committing genocide against [your] own race."

Gabby, 25, and Marcel, 31, came fourth in the competition which ended last week.

In videos posted on her Instagram, Gabby said that the abuse "breaks my heart" and threatened to name and shame the trolls to her followers.

"I've grown up in multicultural and LGBTQIA environments all my life," she said. "To know this is still a thing... I'm mind-blown."

She added: "Hopefully it doesn't, but if it continues, I'll have no choice but to publicly name and shame every single one of you."

While he himself had not been on the receiving end of the comments, Marcel said he was concerned about the ones his girlfriend had been sent.

"I've not gotten any feedback or comments like that, but to know that she was receiving them, I feel like she should not be on the receiving end of that stuff because it's not something to be negative about," he told OK!

Asked about how he felt about Gabby sharing her feelings with fans, he said: “I was proud of her”.