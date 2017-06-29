Love Island addicts aghast as ITV Hub goes down for latest episode

You're watching Love Island. I'm watching Love Island. Let's all just admit it and wear it on our sleeves. There's no shame here. This is a Love Island safe space.

The show is a resurgent phenomenon and the most watched digital programme of 2017 so far for 16-34-year-olds, but legions of fans struggled to watch Wednesday night's typically dramatic episode on demand via ITV Hub (ITV's version of BBC iPlayer.

Many were met with the error message: "We're sorry, something went wrong. Please try again," leaving them battling to avoid spoilers.

"Whoevers jobs to put love island on itv hub can u sort urself out because I surround my life around this & I'm being attacked with spoilers," one fan wrote (sic).

"Oh my gosh im seeing love island spoilers everywhere and my itv hub isn't working," another added (also sic).

At the time of writing this morning, the episode appears to be working, returning a much-needed dose of superficial drama to our lives.

Love Island continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2.