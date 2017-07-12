Before the second season of Luke Cage finally appears on Netflix, Harlem’s hero will appear in The Defenders later this year, teaming up with Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Iron Fist.

Despite the team-up having yet to appear on the streaming service, we’re already receiving news regarding the Luke Cage follow-up.

Lucy Liu — best known for roles in Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill, and Kung Fu Panda — has been announced as the premiere’s director, having previously been spotted filming alongside actor Mike Colter.

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” she said in a statement. “It is such an honour to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Liu has directed numerous projects in recent years, including four episodes of Elementary — the US adaptation of Sherlock Holmes in which she plays Dr. Joan Watson — and an episode of Graceland.

Marvel’s head of TV, Jeph Loeb, said of the appointment: “When you're dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director. Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2.”

Meanwhile, the trailer for The Defenders has been released, starring Colter as Cage. The show arrives on Netflix 18 August.