The Late Late Show was in the midst of filming when news filtered in that an explosion had taken place in Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert, with James Corden pausing to make an impromptu monologue and tribute to the people of Manchester.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news," Corden stated, his voiced filled with emotion. "That attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight."

“Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester," he continued. "But you will have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things."

"But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and… a more tight-knit people you will be hard pressed to find; strong, proud, caring people with community at their core. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight."

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to write to her fans after the attack, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

James Corden's Message to Manchester

22 were killed and at least 59 were injured by the blast, with witnesses reporting hearing a "huge bomb-like bang" at around 10.30pm on Monday, as fans were leaving the arena shortly after a show by Ariana Grande finished, describing glass and metal nuts on the floor.