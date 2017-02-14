Mariah Carey didn’t have exactly the best start to 2017.

The singer’s botched New Year’s Eve appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve made headlines around the world, various ‘sources’ projecting different stories about what exactly happened.

Despite having a renewed scepticism of televised performances, Carey has announced an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new single “I Don’t.”

Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel! pic.twitter.com/kHQQDVBQ6A — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) 13 February 2017

While performing three songs in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, Carey suffered major technical difficulties, a representative for the singer saying the “production set her up to fail.”

Soon after, Dick Clark Productions hit back, saying the accusation that it “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd”.

Mariah Carey's performance disintegrates on New Year's Eve

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov then weighed in on the situation, saying: “We live in this viral world where anybody will do anything for a viral moment.”

Finally, Carey herself decided to address the situation, adding: “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Mariah Carey: 'Music was my escape'







The 46-year-old will appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s show 15 February