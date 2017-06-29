You have to pity Marvel's Inhumans a little.

First introduced by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965 as a superhuman race each possessing their own unique powers, the gang were originally destined to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Phrase Three.

That plan was dropped, however, though the group did play an integral role in ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., in a storyline arc involving Terrigen (the mist that generates their powers).

ABC has now fully embraced The Inhumans, handing them their very own series; though, judging from its very first trailer, it's one that promises to bring none of the tight narrative control of Marvel's other outings, and all of the excessive weirdness and arbitrary drama of the very dregs of network drama.

Of little comfort is the fact the series' showrunner is none other than Iron Fist's Scott Buck, with that previous superhero outing finding a cold reception with both fans and critics.

The show focuses on the Inhuman Royal Family: Anson Mount plays Black Bolt, who does not speak as his voice causes destruction; Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon villains it up once more as the ambitious Maximus, brother to Black Bolt; while Serinda Swan plays Medusa, the queen who has the powers of... controlling her hair.

ABC has taken the unusual turn of premiering the first two episodes exclusively in IMAX cinemas for a two-week window, starting on 1 September. The TV premiere will then take place 26 September.