Aziz Ansari's Netflix series Master of None proved that television comedy could triumph on both an aesthetic and emotional level.

Smart, nuanced, and beautiful to look at, Ansari's examination of love, race, and sexual politics proved the surprise hit of 2015, winning both critical and popular praise, alongside an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series; now the comedian's returned for a second round.

Season 2 sees Dev (Ansari) on what appears to be an Italian-flavoured getaway, before his eventual return to New York forces him take on various challenges in both his personal and family life, alongside a new career opportunity and plenty more romantic intrigue.

There also looks to be plenty of big-name guest appearances, from Angela Bassett's hip mom to John Legend doing what John Legend does, i.e. rock out on a grand piano.

Master of None was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, who also serve as executive producers on the show.

Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 12 May.