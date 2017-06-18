NBC radio station refuses to play Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview

Megyn Kelly’s already-infamous interview with Alex Jones has caused outrage across the Internet, many people angered by broadcaster NBC for giving the conspiracy theorist further airtime.

NBC’s very own Connecticut station has since refused to broadcast the interview, citing Jones’s view that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 was a hoax as reason.

A memo distributed internally at WVIT — a station that broadcasts to the Hartford/New Haven-area where Sandy Hook is located — says local coverage will continue as normal while the interview is played.

Picked up by Entertainment Weekly, the memo reads: “Whenever there is news regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy, we know that the pain resurfaces for our community, our viewers and for you, our colleagues at WVIT.

“Over the last few days, we have listened intently to Sandy Hook parents, our viewers and importantly, to you. We have considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal.

Alex Jones leaks audio of Megyn Kelly ahead of airing NBC interview

“Because those wounds are understandably still so raw, we have decided not to air this week’s episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.”

Kelly’s show will broadcast this Sunday and features interviews with Sandy Hook parents along with others from the area.

The families of some of the children killed at the Sandy Hook massacre have threatened to sue NBC, over comments Jones makes in a teaser of the interview in which he repeats his claim that the 2012 incident in which 26 people lost their lives was a hoax.

Sandy Hook elementary school shooting 2012







5 show all Sandy Hook elementary school shooting 2012







1/5 Scenes of shock and devastation at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut AP

2/5 Picture from local newspaper the Newtown Bee shows Connecticut State Police lead children from the Sandy Hook Elementary School AP

3/5 The scene outside the primary school following the incident REUTERS

4/5 Concerned parents picking up their children following the shooting REUTERS

5/5 Obama wipes away a tear during the press conference REUTERS

Recently, Jones released a ‘secret recording’ from his meeting with Kelly in which the former Fox star promises him she is not preparing a “gotcha hit piece”.

Kelly has defended the decision to interview Jones, saying on Twitter that it is her job to “shine a light”. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack told the Associated Press that the story with will be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.