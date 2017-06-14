Melania Trump has finally moved into the White House but it has not been a hiccup free move. Not only is she a whole five months late, she has cost the taxpayer millions.

To make matters even worse for her, President Donald Trump’s third wife is now being ruthlessly mocked by Laura Benanti.

Impersonating Ms Trump on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the Tony-award-winning actress said she could not be happier to have at long last made the transfer to Washington.

Addressing the camera on Tuesday night, Colbert said: "Ever since Donald Trump took office, he has been a bachelor in the White House. They say he's been lonely, he's been isolated, he's put on weight."

But the late night talkshow host noted his “bachelor days” were over now Ms Trump, the only First Lady in modern history not to move into the White House with the President, had followed suit.

Benanti’s Melania also expressed her happiness at making the move, adding: “I couldn’t be happier, see? These are my happy eyes.”

“It was so lonely in New York doing whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. I called it my prison of freedom.”

She then sought to explain that as well as Barron finishing school, she had to “wait for the Comcast guy to come turn off my cable.”

Attempting to hold back tears, the fake First Lady continued with her pitch perfect impersonation: “But now, there’s nothing ... no reason whatsoever why I shouldn’t be in the White House. You could look for one, but trust me, you will not find one”.

Benanti’s Melania brandished a gilted photograph of the “most cherished moment” of her marriage to Mr Trump. The image happened to be Ms Trump appearing to slap away the President’s hand when he tried to hold hands on the couple’s recent trip to Israel.

She claimed the instantaneously viral moment was perpetuated by “fake news” media, seeking to explain what had actually taken place and saying: “It wasn’t a slap. His hands are so small I thought it was a mosquito.”

Later in the segment, Benanti’s Melania went so far as to say that no matter how much America fantasises about Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, being the President of America, they have no choice but to stick with Mr Trump.

“America took a vow, and Donald Trump is our president,” she concluded. "For better or worse, for richer or even richer. In sickness and in no health care.”

“And we must honour that. No matter how often America fantasises about being with Justin Trudeau,” she continued, prompting rapturous laughter from the audience.

“We stay. We make the best of it. And you’ll find in your greatest moments of doubt, you can always drink. Make America grape again,” she said chugging a gigantic glass of red vino.

