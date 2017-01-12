Following a pretty dismal spell hosting the Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon was back on his regular late night show, fawning after celebrities once more.

However, when soon-to-be former First Lady Michelle Obama, there was a certain amount of bite back on the show, even when writing thank-you letters with Fallon.

The best moment came when two more guests were added to the mix: the equally brilliant Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

Together, they played a quick game of “Catchphrase”, which basically require on person to describe a word/phrase to their other team member without saying the word.

Although simple, Chappelle and Seinfeld seemingly forgot the rules, eventually losing quite badly but not before Chapelle could joke about Fallon “losing his show” numerous times.

Meanwhile, at the Globes, Fallon’s teleprompter broke, leading to the late night host nervously making some awkward jokes about Justin Timberlake.

The awards ceremony was also introduced by Fallon with a huge star-studded musical number based on the record-breaking La La Land.