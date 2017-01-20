Character actor Miguel Ferrer has passed away at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer, it was confirmed yesterday (19 January).

The son of Academy Award-winner José Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney, Ferrer was a multi-talented professional beginning his career as a musician during which he toured with Bing Crosby and The Who's Keith Moon.

His first acting gig arrived in 1981 (an episode of Magnum, P.I.) yet it was his role in Paul Verhoeven film RoboCop (1987) that launched Ferrer. Just three years later, Ferrer found his defining role: Albert Rosenfeld in David Lynch's cult series Twin Peaks, the wisecracking cynic who made life hell for Kyle MacLachlan's Agent Dale Cooper. He appeared in both seasons as well as prequel film Fire Walk With Me.

You can read MacLachlan's touching tribute below.

Awful news...Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017



It is believed he had completed work on the hugely anticipated upcoming third season of Twin Peaks in which he will posthumously reprise his role as Rosenfeld. Only recently did Ferrer appear in a behind-the-scenes video discussing his role.

His final credit will come in animated film Teen Titans: The Judas Contract; according to The Hollywood Reporter, he will voice classic DC villain Deathstroke.