Miley Cyrus performed a rare collaboration with her musical star father, country singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, to pay tribute to a late friend and to mark the end of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Sharing the piece to her social media, Cyrus wrote in the caption: "This is the second song my dad ever wrote years ago, after his best friend took his own life because of discrimination in his community. Love, love, love."

Cyrus herself plays the piano in the clip, with her father joining her on guitar; as the pair perform the track, "How've Ya Been", which featured on Billy Ray's 2006 album Wanna Be Your Joe.

Miley has currently been busy promoting her role on Woody Allen's new Amazon TV series Crisis In Six Scenes, though its difficult shoot and subsequent critical panning has led Allen to conclude he won't be returning to directing.

Cyrus' experience with the show seems altogether more pleasant, though; outside of getting caught swearing live on TV.



*If you are worried you or a loved one may be suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, phone Samaritans on 116 123*