Earlier this year, Ewan McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain because infamous Trump supporter Piers Morgan hosts the ITV show.

Now, in slightly less controversial fashion, a journalist has refused an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher because right-wing controversialist Milo Yiannopoulos was booked on the same show.

In a statement on Twitter, Jeremy Scahill explained how - despite appearing on the show numerous times and disagreeing with Maher on numerous subjects - Yiannopoulos appearing as “lead guest” was “too far”.

Why I will not appear this week on Real Time with Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/SOoE3udrDr — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) 15 February 2017

“Milo Yiannopoulos is many bridges too far,” the statement reads. “Appearing on Reap Time will provide Yiannopoulos with a large, important platform to openly advocate his racist, anti-immigrant campaign.”

After saying the show would help “legitimise his hateful agenda,” Scahil continued: “ Yiannopoulos’ appearance could incite violence against immigrants, transgender people, and others.”

Yiannopoulos, who currently acts as Breitbart News editor, recently delayed his book launch to write about the various protests that have been staged against him.