Misha Barton has held a new conference after learning that someone she had a relationship with in the last 12 months took nude photos and videos of her without her consent.

The OC actress’s lawyers obtained a court order preventing the material from being sold, after it emerged it was being offered to the highest bidder.

Barton said she hopes to spare other women going through a similar situation the same “pain and humiliation”.

"I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there," she said.

"I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this."

She explained: “My absolute worst fear was realised when I realised that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras.

"Then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.

"It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself."

Barton’s lawyer, described the images as a form of domestic abuse and said the order forbids the defendant from distributing, showing or giving away the images and videos.

"Revenge porn is a very common crime... it's scary, even for a celebrity, to stand up like this but it's important for girls and women to stand up for our rights,” she commented.

This week, Emma Watson also took legal action after dozens of private images leaked online.