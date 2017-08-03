Despite season two of Narcos revealing Pablo Escobar’s killer, Netflix’s series is far from over.

Season three and four have already been confirmed by the streaming service, the former receiving its first trailer, teasing the show’s upcoming villains.

With season three, the DEA has turned their attention towards the richest drug trafficking organisation in the world: the Cali Cartel.

Led by four powerful godfathers, they operate “like a Fortune 500 company” just with more government bribes and violent actions.

Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar) is the cartel’s leader, Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis) being the brains, Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) running the Mexican connection, and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote) based in New York.

The newly released trailer sees Pedro Pascal return as Javier Peña, the character enlisting American and Colombian law enforcement to help with the war on drugs.

Other new actors include Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

Season three of Narcos will debut 1 September.