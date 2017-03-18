Netflix has added a function that'll come as a relief to those who dislike sitting through the opening credits of the TV show they're bingeing over and over again.

The Verge reports that the streaming service is currently testing a button that permits subscribers to skip the theme of certain television shows.

While it's yet to be made available across all media platforms, most users have reportedly seen the function while accessing Netflix on their computer.

Smita Saran, a spokesperson for Netflix, revealed that the function is one of “hundreds” of A-B tests that it conducts each year.

The TV shows viewers will be able to skip the credits of includes House of Cards and Marvel's latest series Iron Fist (which is receiving some pretty damning first-look reviews).

Just this week, Netflix announced it was to eliminate its five-star rating system in favour of a simple thumbs up and down.

Netflix finally has a Skip Intro button!! (cc @CaseyNewton) pic.twitter.com/V8NEQvhlW3 — Mehedi Hassan (@mehedih_) March 17, 2017



Other TV shows that viewers will be able to utilise the function for includes A Series of Unfortunate Events, Sense8 and Jessica Jones.