Netflix's latest original film takes a look at the birth of a president.

Barry examines the pivotal year in Barack Obama's life when he first arrived in New York City during the fall of 1981, to begin his junior year at Columbia University; an experience which would critically shape his beliefs and moral perspectives - including his viewpoints on race, government, and what it means to be an American.

This is the transformation of a promising young man into a future president; directed by Vikram Gandhi (HBO's Vice) - a Columbia University alumni himself - it stars Australian newcomer Devon Terrell as Obama, alongside Ashley Judd, Jenna Elfman, and Avi Nash.

Though Terrell himself has proved Barry's breakout talent; the project also stars breakout talents of films past - The Witch's Anya Taylor-Joy, Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell, and Boyhood's Ellar Coltrane.

Having premiered to critical praise at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival, Barry forms just another of Netflix's promising slew of original cinematic projects. Indeed, a recent deal with a premiere cinema chain seems to hint the streaming service is banking on a little Oscar glory in the future.

Barry hits Netflix on 16 December.