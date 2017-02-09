The first trailer for Netflix's 'Dear White People' is upsetting broflakes everywhere

Netflix dropped the first trailer for its new comedy series Dear White People today, and already broflakes (what I’ve decided to call MAGA hat-wearing dudes who complain about “snowflakes” but are themselves overly sensitive) are cancelling their accounts.

You can see a bunch of tweets below, but they generally either A) claim the show is racist against white people B) claiming it calls for 'white genocide' (whatever that is) or C) ask “How would you feel if someone started a Dead Black People?”, the latter being particularly hilarious as that is literally a quote from the original film, which tackles this issue head on.

The Netflix trailer is pretty vauge on plot - intentionally, I think - but a look at the trailer for the Justin Simien-directed, crowdfunded film it’s been adapted from shows that the whole thing is actually about bridging divides between races, and satirising people on both sides of race debates.

Dear White People✔️

Dear Black People❌

Dear Hispanic People❌

Dear Asian People❌



It's ok to be racist & anti White cuz muh systematic racism — Irma Hinojosa 🇺🇸 (@latinaafortrump) February 8, 2017

Netflix announced a new anti-white show (Dear White People) that promotes white genocide.



I cancelled my account, do the same. #NoNetflix pic.twitter.com/2HIGqviLHj — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017

@netflix how does it feel to alienate over half of your customers? Are you going to take Dear White People off the stream. Issue an apology? — Whitehackle (@deweysteven77) February 8, 2017

People protesting "Dear White People" are the reason there is a movie and TV series called, "Dear White People". — My wife calls me 🌽 (@Blk_and_Gyphted) February 8, 2017

Dear White People, which stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld), will consist of 10 episodes and has yet to be given a release date.

Its synopsis is as follows: “Based on the acclaimed indie film, the series satirises “post-racial” America as students of colour navigate a predominantly white Ivy League college."

Watch the trailer for that original indie film below: