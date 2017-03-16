With more and more Netflix users consuming content via mobile and tablet, the streaming service is considering editing films and TV shows for these platforms so they are easier to see and more effective on small screens.

“It’s not inconceivable that you could take a master [copy] and make a different cut for mobile,” Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt said at a press briefing in San Francisco this week, adding that “it’s something we will explore over the next few years.”

If implemented, the move could see wide shots cropped in or text messaging shown on screen made more clearer. It would likely anger cinema purists.

Hunt noted that in several countries and especially India, “mobile screens are the majority consumption device.”

Last year, Netflix introduced an offline mode, something it previously said was “never going to happen.”