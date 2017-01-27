Though it doesn’t get talked about that much, Judd Apatow’s Love was one of my favourite new Netflix originals last year, offering a very modern and real depiction of love. It didn’t strain to be massively comedic nor dramatic and yet was quite compelling.

News on its second season has been pretty scant up to this point, but today Netflix finally put out a teaser trailer, picking the action back up after Gus and Mickey’s sobering parting conversation in a parking lot at the end of season one.

The 30-second montage sees the pair meet back up in a diner, dance in a living room, make out and frolic on a beach - it all looks pretty positive for them really, except for the fact that Mickey’s ex-boyfriend pops up and Gus get held up by the FBI (though this could be some kind of rehearsal for the show-within-a-show Witchita).

Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust return in their lead roles, along with Claudia O'Doherty as Bertie.

Love season 2 arrives worldwide on Netflix on 10 March.