May 2017 could well be one of the greatest months Netflix has ever had with the return of several beloved originals as well as the release of a much-anticipated film starring Brad Pitt.

Top of the deck is political drama House of Cards which is returning for its fifth run with Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright still attached. Usually, that'd be your lot but brace yourself - it seems like May wills ee you cancelling many a plan: season two of both Master of None - Aziz Ansari's acclaimed comedy series - and the Wachowskis' mind-bender Sense8 are both being unveiled, as well as the third season of Ellie Kemper comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Then there's the swansong of family drama Bloodline which will wrap up the story of the fractured Rayburn family spearheaded by Sissy Spacek.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

If that wasn't enough, May will see the long-awaited return of animated comedy F Is for Family from comedians Bill Burr and Michael Price following its debut in 2015.

Film-wise, it's over to Brad Pitt whose War Machine will finally land. Directed by Davis Michod (Animal Kingdom), the thrilling black comedy co-stars Tilda Swinton and Will Poulter and follows a general who finds himself under attack when sent to Afghanistan to bring the war to an end.

5 May - Sense8 season 2

12 May - Master of None season 2

19 May - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3

26 May - Bloodline season 3 / War Machine

30 May - House of Cards season 5 / F Is for Family

and elsewhere...

6 May - The Kennedys series 1

10 May - Closer / White House Down

11 May - Hot Fuzz

12 May - Anne with an E season 1 / Sahara

13 May The Hallow

15 May - Bowie: The Man Who Changed The World / Louis Theroux: A Different Brain

16 May - Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

17 May - The Fog

18 May - Shrek

19 Ma - Laerte-se

30 May - Sarah Silverman a Speck of Dust