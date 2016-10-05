Watch New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine crossover in first trailer

As announced in August, New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are the latest television shows to be getting the crossover treatment.

A new trailer has teased the moment where the world's of Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) collide.

The characters will meet in individual episodes that are due to air in the US on the same night (11 October).

Deschanel will show up in Michael Schur's police precinct comedy first. Episode "Night Shift" will see Jake enlist Jess intoh elping him find a suspect in a new case when she visits New York.

Airing immediately after will be New Girl episode "Homecoming" which will explain why Jess comes to New York. Brooklyn Nine-Nine regulars Chelsea Peretti (Gina) and Andre Braugher (Captain Holt) will also appear as will Joe Lo Truglio's Charles Boyle who will share scenes with New Girl characters Jake Johnson (Nick) and Lamorne Morris 9Winston).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is on its third season while New Girl is currently on its sixth run.