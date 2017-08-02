As sure as the summer months are rolling on, Netflix is dealing out fresh titles for your viewing pleasure.

After an initial glance over the list of new titles being added to the streaming service this month, a few choice additions stand out - namely The Defenders, the long-awaited union of its four Marvel superheroes, and the eagerly-anticipated reunion of those Wet Hot American Summer campmates.

Another key addition is sci-fi thriller What Happened to Monday starring Noomi Rapace as not one, not two but seven (yes, seven) sisters who live a cat-and-mouse existence pretending to be one person in a dystopian world plagued with overpopulation. Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe also star.

Dafoe also stars in the film adaptation of Japanese manga series Death Note which arrives under the guidance of Blair Witch director Adam Wingard. He voices Ryuk, the demonic creator of the titular book that grants a young man (Nat Wolff) the power to kill anyone by simply writing down their name.

Death Note - Trailer

Below is a full list of everything joining Netflix UK this August.

1 August

All Stars

Anarkali of Aarah

AWAKE, A Dream From Standing Rock

Below Her Mouth

Bountiful Blessings: Season 1

Boyka: Undisputed

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool

Chuttalabbayi

Curse of the Pink Panther

Dark Net: Season 1

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Entangled: Season 1

Fartsa: Season 1

Hippopotamus

Hogie the Globehopper: Season 1

Horrid Henry: The Movie

Houston, We Have a Problem

Inspector Gadget: Season 2

Justice in the City: Season 1

Locust: Season 1

Max Steel

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Method: Season 1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 1

Naruda DONORuda

New Blood: Series 1

Opening Night

Penn & Teller: Season 1

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Right Right

Robot Jox

Savage Dog

Seed Of Innocence

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2B – weekly episodes continue

Son of the Pink Panther

The Birdcage

The Blind Christ

The Bomb

The Dream Catchers: Season 1

The Family Court: Season 1

The Golden Path: Season 1

The Great Train Robbery

The In-Laws: Season 1

The Little Nyonya: Season 1

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Truth About Alcohol

The Truth: Season 1

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Together: Season 1

Trail of the Pink Panther

Under Arrest: Season 6

Vroomiz: Season 3

Wake Wood

We Speak Dance: Season 1

Women Who Kill Lions

World War II in Colour

2 August

Godzilla

Jab We Met

Killjoys: Season 2

Shooter: Season 2

3 August

When the Bough Breaks

The Day of the Jackal

4 August

Alan Saldaña: Mi vida de pobre

Dope

Icarus

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Love & Mercy

The Headhunter’s Calling

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

5 August

Warrior’s Gate

6 August

Orphan Black: Season 5

Selfless

7 August

Power: Season 4

The Black Room

Hostel

8 August

First Love: Season 1

Good Time: Season 1

Hey, Kids!: Season 1

If Life Cheats You: Season 1

9 August

The Base

10 August

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Shut In

11 August

Atypical: Season 1

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3

Naked

Sweet Sixteen

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1

12 August

Pray For Rain

13 August

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

14 August

Power: Season 4

The Outcasts

Bride and Prejudice

15 August

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo

The Sweet Life

We’re No Animals

16 August

Envy

August

The Girl Who Played with Fire

18 August

Dinotrux: Season 5

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1

What Happened To Monday

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

19 August

What She Put on the Table: Seasons 1

Hide and Seek

Triple Nine

21 August

All About Love: Season 1

Power: Season 4

Unacknowledged

Bad Rap

Dickensian: Season 1

22 August

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

Wasteland

23 August

Feel Rich

Gothika

25 August

I.T

The D Train

Death Note

Disjointed: Part 1

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5

The Mist: Season 1

26 August

Buster’s Mal Heart

28 August

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

29 August

Dying to Know: Ram Dass & Timothy Leary

Killing Me Softly

30 August

Boyz n the Hood

31 August

The Other Boleyn Girl