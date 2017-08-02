As sure as the summer months are rolling on, Netflix is dealing out fresh titles for your viewing pleasure.
After an initial glance over the list of new titles being added to the streaming service this month, a few choice additions stand out - namely The Defenders, the long-awaited union of its four Marvel superheroes, and the eagerly-anticipated reunion of those Wet Hot American Summer campmates.
Another key addition is sci-fi thriller What Happened to Monday starring Noomi Rapace as not one, not two but seven (yes, seven) sisters who live a cat-and-mouse existence pretending to be one person in a dystopian world plagued with overpopulation. Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe also star.
Dafoe also stars in the film adaptation of Japanese manga series Death Note which arrives under the guidance of Blair Witch director Adam Wingard. He voices Ryuk, the demonic creator of the titular book that grants a young man (Nat Wolff) the power to kill anyone by simply writing down their name.
Below is a full list of everything joining Netflix UK this August.
1 August
All Stars
Anarkali of Aarah
AWAKE, A Dream From Standing Rock
Below Her Mouth
Bountiful Blessings: Season 1
Boyka: Undisputed
Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool
Chuttalabbayi
Curse of the Pink Panther
Dark Net: Season 1
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Entangled: Season 1
Fartsa: Season 1
Hippopotamus
Hogie the Globehopper: Season 1
Horrid Henry: The Movie
Houston, We Have a Problem
Inspector Gadget: Season 2
Justice in the City: Season 1
Locust: Season 1
Max Steel
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
Method: Season 1
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 1
Naruda DONORuda
New Blood: Series 1
Opening Night
Penn & Teller: Season 1
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Right Right
Robot Jox
Savage Dog
Seed Of Innocence
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2B – weekly episodes continue
Son of the Pink Panther
The Birdcage
The Blind Christ
The Bomb
The Dream Catchers: Season 1
The Family Court: Season 1
The Golden Path: Season 1
The Great Train Robbery
The In-Laws: Season 1
The Little Nyonya: Season 1
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Truth About Alcohol
The Truth: Season 1
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Together: Season 1
Trail of the Pink Panther
Under Arrest: Season 6
Vroomiz: Season 3
Wake Wood
We Speak Dance: Season 1
Women Who Kill Lions
World War II in Colour
2 August
Godzilla
Jab We Met
Killjoys: Season 2
Shooter: Season 2
3 August
When the Bough Breaks
The Day of the Jackal
4 August
Alan Saldaña: Mi vida de pobre
Dope
Icarus
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Love & Mercy
The Headhunter’s Calling
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
5 August
Warrior’s Gate
6 August
Orphan Black: Season 5
Selfless
7 August
Power: Season 4
The Black Room
Hostel
8 August
First Love: Season 1
Good Time: Season 1
Hey, Kids!: Season 1
If Life Cheats You: Season 1
9 August
The Base
10 August
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
Shut In
11 August
Atypical: Season 1
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3
Naked
Sweet Sixteen
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1
12 August
Pray For Rain
13 August
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
14 August
Power: Season 4
The Outcasts
Bride and Prejudice
15 August
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo
The Sweet Life
We’re No Animals
16 August
Envy
August
The Girl Who Played with Fire
18 August
Dinotrux: Season 5
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1
What Happened To Monday
19 August
What She Put on the Table: Seasons 1
Hide and Seek
Triple Nine
21 August
All About Love: Season 1
Power: Season 4
Unacknowledged
Bad Rap
Dickensian: Season 1
22 August
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face
Wasteland
23 August
Feel Rich
Gothika
25 August
I.T
The D Train
Death Note
Disjointed: Part 1
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5
The Mist: Season 1
26 August
Buster’s Mal Heart
28 August
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
29 August
Dying to Know: Ram Dass & Timothy Leary
Killing Me Softly
30 August
Boyz n the Hood
31 August
The Other Boleyn Girl
