Another month, another bunch of blockbusters, curiosities and originals hit Netflix.

Let's get straight to it - here's the full list (with emphasis and notes on content of interest):

Available December 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House - It's December so you're probably gonna be getting in drunk a lot; this is the easy watch movie you're looking for. A spinoff from the National Lampoon's franchise, it centres on a misfit group of fraternity members who challenge the authority of the dean (like they do in every single movie from that era).

Always

Angels in the Snow

Beverly Hills Cop

Beyond Bollywood

Black Snake Moan

Chill with Bob Ross: Collection - Another batch of Bob's calming painting, in case you got bored of the 26 vistas in season 1.

Compulsion

D2: The Mighty Ducks

David Blaine: Street Magic

Dreamland

For the Love of Spock

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, season 2

Glory Daze: The Life and Time of Michael Alig

Captain America: Civil War arrives 25 December

Harry and the Hendersons - Remind yourself how, in retrospect, Harry was creepy and terrifying and the townspeople were actually right to want to get rid.

Hitler: A Career

Holiday Engagement

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

House of Wax

Hannibal - Been enjoying Anthony Hopkins in Westworld? He's on great and not dissimilar form in this Silence of the Lambs sequel from 2001.

Merlin, season 1

Merry Kissmas

Picture Perfect - Jennifer Aniston romcom, for when you've given up on life.

Rainbow Time

Rodeo & Juliet

Swept Under

Switchback

The Angry Birds Movie

The Crucible

The Little Rascals

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Rock - It doesn't get much more ridiculous than Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery being directed by Michael Bay.

The Spirit of Christmas

Toys - Robin Williams!

Uncle Nick

Waking Life

Way of the Dragon

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story

White Girl

Wildflower

Zero Point

Available December 2

Fauda, season 1

Hip Hop Evolution, season 1

Pacific Heat, season 1

Available December 3

Lost & Found Music Studios, season 2

Available December 5

Mad

The Good Neighbor

Available December 6

Blue Jay - Mark Duplass writes and stars in this charming little comedy drama. A simple story of two exes meeting by chance and trying to catch up on all the years they've missed.

Homeland (Iraq Year Zero), season 1

Reggie Watts: Spatial

The Devil Dolls

The Model

Available December 8

The Cuba Libre Story, season 1

Available December 9

Captive, season 1

Cirque du Soleil Junior – Luna Petunia, season 1

Club de Cuervos, season 1

Fuller House, season 2 - New instalments of Netflix's reboot of the sitcom, which has been one of its most-watched shows.

Four Seasons in Havana, season 1

Medici: Masters of Florence, season 1

Spectral

White Rabbit Project, season 1

Available December 10

Lucky Number Slevin - A pretty stylish action film about feuding crime lords starring Josh Hartnett, Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, Lucy Liu and Stanley Tucci.

Phantom of the Theater

Available December 11

Breaking a Monster

Available December 12

Ricardo O’Farrill: Christmas Special

Available December 13

Colony, season 1

Killswitch

I Am Not a Serial Killer

Nobel, season 1

Available December 14

Versailles, season 1

Available December 16

Barry - Netflix's original drama about Barack Obama's early years.

Call Me Francis, season 1

Crazyhead, season 1

No Second Chance, season 1

Rats (2016)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 4

Available December 19

Miss Stevens

Available December 20

Disorder

Gabriel Iglesias: Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 6

Ten Percent, season 1

The Break, season 1

Available December 23

Travelers, season 1

Trollhunters, season 1

Available December 25

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War - One of the biggest blockbusters of the year, which many families will likely fire up on Christmas Day.

When Hari Got Married

Available December 27

Ajin, season 2

Chasing Cameron, season 1

Available December 28

Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 5

Available December 29

The Hollywood Shorties

Available December 30

The Eighties, season 1

Available December 31

Big in Bollywood