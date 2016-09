Summer might be over, but there’s no need to feel morose about autumn. The nights are drawing in and the snuggly jumpers are coming out, making nights in on the sofa all the more tempting.

October heralds the arrival of a host of great new films on Netflix, from Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s and chick flick hit How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to ultimate tearjerker Titanic and Palme d’Or winner Dheepan.

TV lovers are in for a corker of a month, too, with season three of Black Mirror premiering on 21 October and season one of Doctor Foster hitting the streaming service on 24 October.

So grab your cosiest blanket, make your living room nest and hibernate with this lot for company (italics mark Netflix originals):

1 October

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Streak (1999)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dr Dolittle: Tail to the Chief (2008)

Fairy Tale: A True Story (1997)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Gentleman's Agreement (1947)

Ghost Town (2008)

Grizzly Man (2005)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Millennium (1989)

Murder Maps: season 2 (2015)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Oriented (2015)

Patton (1970)

Picture This! (2008)

Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

The Queen of the Damned (2002)

Quiz Show (1994)

Robotech (1985)

RV (2006)

Saving Mr. Wu (2015)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Snow Day (2000)

Sphere (1998)

Three Kings (1999)

Titanic (1997)

Unforgiven (1992)

The Uninvited (2009)

Unsealed: Alien Files (season 4)

Without a Paddle (2004)

3 October

Dheepan (2015)

4 October

American Horror Story: Hotel (Season 5)

Chevalier (2015)

Dartmoor Killing (2015)

The Flash (Season 2)

The Grinder (Season 1)

5 October

Arrow (Season 4)

6 October

iZombie (season 2)

7 October

13th (2016)

Dinotrux (season 3)

The Ranch (season 1b)

Russell Peters: Almost Famous

The Siege of Jadotville (2016)

Supernatural (Season 11)

8 October

The Originals (Season 3)

Vampire Diaries (Season 7)

Netflix originals to look forward to in 2016







14 show all Netflix originals to look forward to in 2016

























1/14 House of Cards - Season Four - 4 March Last time we were in Frank Underwood’s White House things weren’t looking to great for the President, his first Lady having just walked out on him. What will happen next in the critically acclaimed show is anyone’s guess. Netflix

2/14 Daredevil - Season Two - 18 March Back in Hell’s Kitchen things were seemingly getting better. Kingpin is in prison and the crime syndicates should have dispersed - for the meantime at least. Unfortunately for Matt Murdoch, there’s a new anti-hero in town: The Punisher.

3/14 Flaked - 11 March According to Netflix, Flaked is set in the insular world of Venice, California. It follows the “serio-comic story of a self-appointed 'guru' who falls for the object of his best friend’s fascination. Soon the tangled web of half-truths and semi-b******* that underpins his all-important image and sobriety begins to unravel. Arnett plays Chip, a man doing his honest best to stay one step ahead of his own lies. Netflix

4/14 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Season Two - 15 April Following the story of 29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt on her journey through New York, season two is set to start right where the last left us. The Tina Fey created sitcom has already been renewed for a third season, so you know this one has to be good.

5/14 The Ranch - 1 April A comedy starring Ashton Kutcher. Based on a failed semi-pro footballer who returns home to a Colorado ranch. It also has some of the producers from Two and a Half Men behind it, which just happens to be one of the most successful shows of all time.

6/14 Marseille - 5 May Netflix’s first French language original is a tale of ‘power, corruption and redemption’. Sounding like it could very well be the next Narcos.

7/14 Grace and Frankie - Season Two - 6 May The tale of a retired cosmetics mogul and a hippie art teacher living together was a hit across the world, especially in the US. Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

8/14 Orange is the New Black - Season Four - 17 June Another Netflix powerhouse, Orange is the New Black will see us returning to Litchfield Penitentiary. Prepare for more Piper, Alex and Red come June.

9/14 Stranger Things - 15 July Eight-episode series starring Winona Ryder that follows a small community as they look for a young boy who has seemingly vanished. It all sounds quite scary.

10/14 The Get Down - August 12th "Told through the lives and music of a ragtag crew of South Bronx teens, The Get Down is a mythic saga of the transformation of 1970s New York City.” Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this is sure to be as stylish as anything he’s done before.

11/14 The Crown - Spring Starring Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, the period drama ”reveals the political rivalries and romance behind Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the 2nd half of the 20th century."

12/14 Luke Cage - Fall 2016 First appearing alongside Jessica Jones in her Netflix series, Luke Cage will pic up the pieces, seeing Cage come to terms with his super-strength and impenetrable skin. It is unknown whether Kathryn.

13/14 Narcos - Season 2 - Fall 2016 It’s back. The Netflix series hyped to match Breaking Bad was an astounding success around the world, apparently watched more than Game of Thrones. We’ll find out what happens to Pablo Escabar now he doesn’t have the protection of all his men. Netflix Inc.

14/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events - Fall 2016 Netflix is set to revisit the much-loved children’s novel, putting Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in a show that looks so much creepier than the 2004 film. Not much else is known - i.e. casting - but Lemony Snicket is on board as executive producer, so get excited.



10 October

Kuromukuro (Season 2)

Love Between the Covers (2015)

12 October

Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids (2016)

13 October

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 1)

Mascots (2016)

14 October

Haters Back Off (Season 1)

Project MC2 (Season 3)

Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo­Qiang (2016)

15 October

Being George Clooney (2016)

Chapo: El Escape del Siglo (2016)

Glitch (Season 1)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge (Season 1, Part 1)

16 October

Dark Matter (Season 2)

21 October

Black Mirror (Season 3, Part 1)

Containment (Season 1)

Joe Rogan: Triggered

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

The Mr Peabody and Sherman Show (Season 3)

Word Party (Season 2)

24 October

Doctor Foster (Season 1)

25 October

Big Eyes (2014)

26 October

Jesus Camp (2006)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

28 October

7 Años (2016)

I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House (2016)

Into the Inferno (2016)

Skylanders Academy (Season 1)

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: Europe

29 October

The Fall (Season 3)

31 October

Chewing Gum (Season 1)