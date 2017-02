March is set to be quite a big month for comings and goings on Netflix.

On the Originals front, Marvel’s Iron Fist launches on the 17th, while Judd Apatow’s Love return for a second season and Grace and Frankie for a third.

Amy Schumer has a new stand-up on the 7th meanwhile, entitled The Leather Special, with Original films including Rooney Mara and Jason Segel starrer The Discovery (which looks excellent, more on that here).

As for films not made by Netflix, Captain Phillips, Flight, A Hologram for the King, Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Nice Guys all arrive, along with certified classics Groundhog Day and As Good As It Gets.

Here’s the full March 2017 list:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

MARVEL'S IRON FIST

17/03/17

13 REASONS WHY

31/03/17

GRACE AND FRANKIE

Season 3

24/03/17

GREENLEAF

03/03/17

LOVE

Season 2

10/03/17

INGOBERNABLE

24/03/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES - WEEKLY EPISODES

RIVERDALE

03/03/17

SHADOWHUNTERS: THE MORTAL INSTRUMENTS

Season 2, Episode 10

07/03/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

AMY SCHUMER: THE LEATHER SPECIAL

07/03/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

BURNING SANDS

10/03/17

DEIDRA & LANEY ROB A TRAIN

17/03/17

THE MOST HATED WOMAN IN AMERICA

24/03/17

THE DISCOVERY

31/03/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

FIVE CAME BACK

31/03/17

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

JULIE'S GREENROOM

17/03/17

BUDDY THUNDERSTRUCK

10/03/17

DINOTRUX

Season 4

31/03/17

DOCUMENTARIES

NISE - THE HEART OF MADNESS

01/03/17

BEST WORST THING THAT EVER COULD HAVE HAPPENED

18/03/17

MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX

FIFTY SHADES OF GREY

Streaming Now

CAPTAIN PHILLIPS

01/03/17

FLIGHT

Streaming Now

A HOLOGRAM FOR THE KING

01/03/17

GROUNDHOG DAY

01/03/17

P.S I LOVE YOU

29/03/17

AS GOOD AS IT GETS

22/03/17

LEGENDS OF THE FALL

29/03/17

KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE

24/02/17

THE DIVERGENT SERIES: INSURGENT

20/03/17

THE EXPENDABLES 2

09/03/17

THE NICE GUYS

15/03/17

RETURNING IN MARCH

ONCE UPON A TIME

Season 6, Episodes available weekly

08/03/17

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR

Episodes available weekly

10/03/17

WAR FILMS

NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS

01/03/17

PRELUDE TO WAR

01/03/17

SAN PIETRO

01/03/17

THE MEMPHIS BELLE: A STORY OF A FLYING FORTRESS

01/03/17

THUNDERBOLT

01/03/17

WHY WE FIGHT: THE BATTLE OF RUSSIA

01/03/17

LET THERE BE LIGHT

01/03/17

KIDS

CINDERELLA

03/03/17

TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE

Episodes 14-26

01/03/17

TWO BY TWO

04/03/17

POWER RANGERS DINO SUPER CHARGE

Episodes 9-22

15/03/17

HOOK

29/03/17

POSTMAN PAT: THE MOVIE

31/03/17

JANE THE VIRGIN

Season 2

23/03/17

THE ASCENT OF WOMAN

23/03/17

LINE OF DUTY

Season 3

24/03/17