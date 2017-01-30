  1. Culture
New on Netflix UK and US in February 2017: From Santa Clarita Diet to American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

Including Girlfriend's Day, Fantastic Mr Fox and Warrior

Another month, another fresh batch of titles being added to Netflix.

Hoping to emulate Winona Ryder's Stranger Things success is contemporary Drew Barrymore who will head up February's big original release: the supernatural drama Santa Clarita Diet. The ten-part series, co-starring Timothy Olyphant, follows a California-based real estate agent who becomes a flesh-eating zombie.

The streaming service is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit with Girlfriend's Day, a comedy-drama film co-written and starring Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk.

Elsewhere, it's good news for those of you who missed Ryan Murphy's award-winning anthology series American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson; the series - starring Cuba Gooding Jr, Sarah Paulson and David Schwimmer - will be added on 15 February.

Film-wise in the UK, there's Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox, MMA film Warrior and YA adaptation Divergent while US subscribers can look forward to biopic Milk, as well as animated hits Finding Dory and Sausage Party.

The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017

  • 1/27 Taboo

    Creator: Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy

    Cast: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly

    Plot: Set in 1814, the drama follows James Delaney, an adventurer who uncovers a dark family conspiracy upon returning home from Africa with the aim of avenging his father's death.

    Premiere date: 7 January, BBC One

    FX/BBC

  • 2/27 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

    Creator: Lemony Snicket, Mark Hudis

    Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Malina Weissman

    Plot: This adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows a trio of Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious and sinister Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune.

    Premiere date: 13 January, Netflix

  • 3/27 Homeland season 6

    Creator: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa

    Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F Murray Abraham, Elizabeth Marvel

    Plot: Carrie and Saul are back, this time in New York, attempting to foil conspiracies in the run-up to the inauguration of president-elect Elizabeth Keane.

    Premiere date: 23 January, Channel 4

  • 4/27 Fortitude season 2

    Creator: Simon Donald

    Cast: Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra

    Plot: The quiet, isolated community is rocked by a terrifying new threat as the Antarctica noir drama returns

    Premiere date: 27 January, Sky Atlantic

  • 5/27 Legion

    Creator: Noah Hawley

    Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza

    Plot: This X-Men spinoff focuses on David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age.

    Premiere date: 9 February, FOX

  • 6/27 The Walking Dead season 7B/8

    Creator: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman

    Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James

    Plot: Following on from the fateful events seen in the chaotic midseason finale, Rick begins to recruit an army in his war against Negan and the Saviours.

    Premiere date: 13 February, FOX

  • 7/27 24: Legacy

    Creator: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Manny Coto, Evan Katz

    Cast: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears

    Plot: This spin-off replaces Jack Bauer with war hero Eric Carter who enlists the aid of CTU with preventing one of the largest terrorist attacks on US soil.

    Premiere date: 15 February, FOX

  • 8/27 Billions season 2

    Creator: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin

    Cast: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman

    Plot: District Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr returns as he continues with his attempts to prove hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod is corrupt.

    Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic

    JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

  • 9/27 Girls season 6

    Creator: Lena Dunham

    Cast: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver

    Plot: The final season of the drama will see Hannah and friends attempt to put things right with their troubled lives.

    Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic

  • 10/27 Iron Fist

    Creator: Scott Buck Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, Rosario Dawson Plot: Marvel's latest Netflix show following Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist.

    Premiere date: 17 March, Netflix

  • 11/27 Broadchurch season 3

    Creator: Chris Chibnall Cast: Olivia Colman, David Tennant Plot: Not much is known about the ITV mystery drama's swansong save for the fact Detectives Miller and Hardy will reunite to work on a sexual assault case.

    Premiere date: Spring 2017, ITV1

  • 12/27 Game of Thrones season 7

    Creator: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

    Cast: Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke

    Plot: With the HBO fantasy series gearing up to a close, this penultimate season will pick up where the last left off; with Cersei in power and the Mother of Dragons en route to Westeros.

    Premiere date: June 2017, Sky Atlantic

  • 13/27 Sherlock season 4

    Creator: Steven Moffatt, Mark Gatiss

    Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Toby Jones, Sacha Dhawan

    Plot: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are back for three more episodes of the Beeb's beloved series that'll replace Moriarty with a new villain played by Toby Jones.

    Premiere date: 1 January, BBC One

  • 14/27 I Love Dick

    Creator: Jil Soloway

    Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne

    Plot: The Transparent creator's new show centres on a married couple whose relationship is put to the test when they both fall for the same professor.

    Premiere date: Summer 2017, Amazon Prime

  • 15/27 Twin Peaks season 3

    Creator: Mark Frost, David Lynch

    Cast: Everyone

    Plot: The majority of the original cast plus a host of new faces are returning for one of the most anticipated TV revivals of all time.

    Premiere date: 2O17 TBC, Sky Atlantic

  • 16/27 Riviera

    Creator: Neil Jordan

    Cast: Julia Stiles, Monica Bellucci, Lena Olin, Iwan Rheon, Amr Waked

    Plot: The widow of a billionaire is shocked to discover that the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC

  • 17/27 Catastrophe season 3

    Creator: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan

    Cast: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Ashley Jensen, Carrie Fisher, Mark Bonnar

    Plot: Sharon and Rob return as the two wayward souls thrown together after a brief affair. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear as Rob's mother in one of the actor's final screen roles.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4

  • 18/27 Tin Star

    Creator: Rowan Joffe

    Cast: Christina Hendricks, Tim Roth

    Plot: This ten-part thriller, set in the Canadian Rockies, sees an expat British police officer take a stand against an oil company fronted by the mysterious Mrs Bradshaw leading to unprecedented bloodshed.

  • 19/27 Britannia

    Creator: Jez Butterworth Cast: Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Stanley Weber

    Plot: The first co-production between Sky and Amazon is ten-part Roman revenge drama set in 43AD.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic

  • 20/27 The Defenders

    Creator: Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez

    Cast: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Élodie Yung ,Sigourney Weaver

    Plot: This mashup will see the lead characters of Netflix's four Marvel shows - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist - unite in a bid to overcome forces in New York City.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix

  • 21/27 Stranger Things season 2

    Creator: The Duffer Brothers

    Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown

    Plot: The fate of Eleven is resolved as we return to Hawkins fo0r mote otherworldly shenanigans that'll undoubtedly involve the Upside-Down.

    Premiere date: Late 2017, Netflix

  • 22/27 The Punisher

    Creator: Steve Lightfoot

    Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll

    Plot: Daredevil character Frank Castle returns as the vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix

  • 23/27 The Leftovers season 3

    Creator: Damon Lindelof

    Cast: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Liv Tyler, Regina King, Kevin Carroll

    Plot: The sorely underrated drama, focusing on the aftermath of a world which saw 2% of the world's population disappear, returns for a final time with the action relocated to Australia. Can Kevin Garvey find enlightenment following the climactic events of season two?

    Premiere date: April TBC, Sky Atlantic

  • 24/27 American Gods

    Creator: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green

    Cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning

    Plot: This long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel focuses on Shadow Moon, who accepts a job offer from a strager who turns out to be the Norse god Odin.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Amazon Prime

  • 25/27 Fargo season 3

    Creator: Noah Hawley

    Cast: Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy

    Plot: The Coen Brothers spin-off returns, this time following brothers Emit and Ray Stussy who get caught up in a tangle of corruption and deceit.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4

  • 26/27 Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9

    Creator: Larry David

    Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Mary Steenbergen

    Plot: Earlier this year, Larry David announced the return of his acclaimed HBO comedy series to the relief of fans the world over. There's no current release date but rest assured knowing David is currently somewhere in the world getting himself into awkward trouble for your viewing pleasure.

    Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic

    Charles Fern

  • 27/27 House of Cards season 5

    Creator: Beau Willimon

    Cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Joel Kinnaman, Molly Parker

    Plot:<.b> There's no current airdate for Kevin and Claire Underwood's fifth outing but, going by the closing moments of season four (war's been waged and the First Lady has the upper hand over her husband), things will be more fraught than ever.

    Premiere date: Spring TBC, Netflix

UK

1 February

A Million Colours

AakhriAakhri Adaalat

Aashik Awara

Aji Bas Shukriya

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

Amrapali

Aquarius: Season 1

Arjun

Ashanti

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Asoka

Bandie

Bitten: Season 1-3

Breach

Chaahat

Chamatkar

Charhi Jawani Budhe Nu

Chauthi Koot

Cut From a Different Cloth

Dead Like Me: Life After Death

Dilwale

Dreamland

Ek Jaan Hai Hum

Elaan

English Babu Desi Mem

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Fear of 13

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1

The Golden Path: Season 1

Gun Runners

HamareHamare Tumhare

Happy New Year

Highly Strung

Hija Única

A Home of Our Own

I Am Sun Mu

I Am Your Father

The In-Laws: Season 1

Jaal

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Khoon Khoon

La Ultima Fiesta

Lal Pathar

Les beaux malaises: Season 1–4

Lift Me Up

The Little Nyonya: Season 1

Manoranjan

Maya Memsaab

Miles Ahead

Mother with a Gun

Mujrim

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

The Oath

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India

One 2 Ka 4

Paris Is Burning

Pioneers of African American Cinema: Collection 1

Prince

Professor

Pyar Ke Do Pal

Qila

Raja Hindustani

Ram Jaane

Ratandeep

Salaakhen

Sleepover

Shikari

Shopkins: Season 1

Singapore

Sohni Mahiwal

The Submarine Kid

Sun Belt Express

Thithi

Tickling Giants

Together

The Truth

The Truth Seekers

Ujala

The Ultimatum

Under Arrest: Season 4

Unriddle: Season 1 & 2

Vardi

World At Your Feet: Season 1

Yaar Gaddar

Yes We Can!

Yours Fatefully

2 February

Beastly

Trash Fire

3 February

Imperial Dreams

Felipe Neto - Minha Vida Não Faz Sentido

Heartland: Season 7

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix's zombie-comedy Santa Clarita Diet a 'remedy' for 2016

Riverdale (Weekly Episodes)

5 February

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It

Garfield's Pet Force

Los Herederos

7 February

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 (Weekly Episodes)

8 February

Tiempos Felices

9 February

Baires

Corazón de León

Tokyo

Warrior

10 February

Abstract: The Art of Design

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

11 February

Reign: Season 4

Stronger Than The World

13 February

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Project Mc²: Season 3A

14 February

After Earth

El Alien y Yo

Girlfriend's Day

15 February

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Aram, Aram

Jonas

La Coppia dei Campioni

Talking Tom and Friends, Season 1

The Smurfs 2

Blackadder: Series 1 & 2

16 February

Cuckoo: Season 3

Operator

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection

17 February

Chef's Table: Season 3

Kill Ratio

Love for Ten: Generation of Youth: Season 1

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

18 February

100 Metros

Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4

NatureVision TV: Collection 2

20 February

Divergent

US

1 February 

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Disney’s Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Hot Biskits

I am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les Beaux Malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

2 February

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

3 February

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

4 February

Superbad

5 February

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los Herederos

6 February

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

7 February

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

8 February

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

10 February

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

11 February

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than the World

12 February

Clouds of Sils Maria

13 February

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

14 February

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra

Project MC2: Part 4

White Nights

15 February

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

16 February

Milk

Sundown

17 February

Chef’s Table: Season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

19 February

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

21 February

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

23 February

Sausage Party

24 February

I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore

Legend Quest: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexcio

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

26 February

Night Will Fall

27 February

Brazilian Western

28 February

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes

