July is almost upon us and the streaming services have released lists of the new films and TV shows they've got coming.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is Netflix's big addition, along with classic blockbuster Titanic, while Amazon grabs season 2 of Mr Robot and Hulu lands nine titles from Star Trek.

The lists in full

NETFLIX

July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle

Unriddle II

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Dad

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix original)

July 5

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

July 7

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix original)

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix original)

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix original)

To the Bone (Netflix original)

Chasing Coral (Netflix original)

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix original)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix original)

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)

Munroe Island

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix original)

July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

HULU​

July 1

48 Hours

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Altered States

Another 48 Hours

Area 51

As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM

Bandits

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blob

Boomerang

Braveheart

Bull Durham

Cat O’Nine Tails

Clear and Present Danger

Click

Coma

Dark City

Dead Calm

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

The Devil’s Advocate

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Dream a Little Dream

Drunk Wedding

The Eagle and the Hawk

Eight Men Out

Encino Man

The Fan

The First Wives Club

A Fistful of Dynamite

Flashdance

Fly Me to the Moon

Free Money

The Furies

Get Well Soon

Godsend

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

House of the Dead

House of the Dead 2

Hudson Hawk

The Hunt for Red October

John Carpenter’s Vampires

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Johnny Guitar

The Juror

Killing Zoe

Kingpin

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl

La Bamba

Les Miserables

The Letter

Lost Souls

The Lucky Ones

A Man Alone

The Mangler

Manhattan

Married to the Mob

The Mask

The Midnight Meat Train

Misery

My Dog Skip

Needful Things

Nerve

Payback

The Peacemaker

A Perfect Murder

Pootie Tang

The Presidio

The Professional

Reasonable Doubt

Rescue Dawn

Riding in Cars with Boys

Road House

Rosemary’s Baby

Rustler’s Rhapsody

Sacred Ground

Santee

School Daze

Scrooged

Sense and Sensibility

Sniper

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek VII: Generations

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Suicide Kings

Syriana

The Tall Stranger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

The Pursuit of Happiness

The Water Horse

To the Arctic

Top Dog

Top of the Food Chain

Up in the Air

Walking Tall

The Witches

Wolfen

July 4

Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie

July 5

The Eric Andre Show: Season 4

Prince Avalanche

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

July 6

Under the Gun

July 7

Pure: Season 1

July 8

Our Kind of Traitor

July 9

Sliding Doors

July 10

Blood, Sand & Gold

July 12

Humpday

Melancholia

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Bold Type: Series Premiere

July 14

Uncle Grandpa: Season 4

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus

July 16

Inside Job

July 19

John Dies at the End

July 20

Tagged: Season 1

July 23

Touch of Light

July 24

Guardians of Oz

Touch of the Light

July 25

Midnight, Texas: Series Premiere

Somewhere Between: Series Premiere

July 26

Good Ol’ Frieda

Oxford Murders

July 28

Betch: Season 2

July 30

96 Souls

July 31

Jeepers Creepers

AMAZON

July 1

1 Dead Party

14 Women

18 Swirling Riders

The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph

48 Hrs.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abolition

Agent Cody Banks

Air: The Musical

All American Zombie Drugs

Amnesiac

Another 48 Hrs.

Appetite

Area 51

The Artworks

Assassin of the Tsar

Bandits

BigFoot Wars

Blind Heat

Blood Moon Rising

Blood Reaper

Boomerang

Boricua

Braveheart

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bull Durham

Bumblef**k, USA

Bunnyman Massacre

Carne: The Taco Maker

Carnies

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

The Corrupted

Crystal River

Cutthroat Island

Day We Met

Dead Evidence

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Destination Vegas

Dilemma

Dirt Merchant

Dragonblade

Dream a Little Dream

Drunk Wedding

The Eagle and the Hawk

Eight Men Out

Elephant

The First Wives Club

Flashdance

Flipping

Fly Me to the Moon

Foreign Fields

Frankenstein Reborn

Free Money

Frozen Kiss

G Men from Hell

Gene-Fusion

The General

Get Well Soon

Ghost Bride

Godsend

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Gunshy

Hazard Jack

Hobgoblins

House Of The Dead

House of the Dead 2

The Hunt For Red October

Intimate Affairs

Into the Fire

Jack in the Box

Jezebeth

Jingles the Clown

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Johnny Guitar

Killing Ariel

Killing Zoe

Kingpin

The Last Word

Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead

The Letter

The Little Kidnappers

Little Red Devil

Lost in Siberia

Lovin’ Molly

The Lucky Ones

Manhattan

Married to the Mob

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meeting Spencer

Metamorphosis

The Midnight Meat Train

Model Behaviour

Morning Glory

Mortem

Moscow Heat

My Bloody Wedding

Nerve

New Order

Night Train

On the Q.T.

Paradise Lost

Payback

The Peacemaker

Phil The Alien

Pi

Players

Poliwood

Pootie Tang

Postmortem

The Presidio

Princess Juliet

Private Lessons

Prophet’s Game

Reasonable Doubt

Red Tide

Redball

Relative Evil

Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary’s Baby

Sample People

Sanctuary

Scrooged

Shunned House

Silent Youth

Silo Killer 2

Slip & Fall

Smoke N’ Lightnin’

Squeal

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Vll: Generations

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Streets of Rage

Sugar Boxx

Suicide Kings

Sweet Angel Mine

The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute

The Telling

A Texas Funeral

This Revolution

Top Dog

Up in the Air

VikingQuest

When Justice Fails

Where Truth Lies

Who’s Your Monkey

Wild Wild West

Wildflowers

Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone

Zombiez

July 4

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

July 6

The Assignment

The Salesman (Amazon original)

Under the Gun

July 7

Begum Jaan

Happy Birthday, Sweetie

July 8

Our Kind of Traitor

July 9

Sliding Doors

July 13

Mr. Robot: Season 2

July 14

Its Gawd!

July 16

Salvation: Season 1

July 19

Antarctica: Ice & Sky

Miss Sloane

July 21

Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 1 (Amazon original)

July 28

Chef

The Last Tycoon: Season 1 (Amazon original)

The Living and the Dead: Season 1

July 31

Jeepers Creepers