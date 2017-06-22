July is almost upon us and the streaming services have released lists of the new films and TV shows they've got coming.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is Netflix's big addition, along with classic blockbuster Titanic, while Amazon grabs season 2 of Mr Robot and Hulu lands nine titles from Star Trek.
The lists in full
NETFLIX
July 1
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle
Unriddle II
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Dad
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
July 2
El Chema: Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix original)
July 5
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
July 7
Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix original)
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix original)
Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix original)
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix original)
To the Bone (Netflix original)
Chasing Coral (Netflix original)
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)
July 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say (Netflix original)
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21
Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix original)
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)
Munroe Island
July 28
The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix original)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix original)
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
HULU
July 1
48 Hours
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Altered States
Another 48 Hours
Area 51
As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM
Bandits
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blob
Boomerang
Braveheart
Bull Durham
Cat O’Nine Tails
Clear and Present Danger
Click
Coma
Dark City
Dead Calm
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
The Devil’s Advocate
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Encino Man
The Fan
The First Wives Club
A Fistful of Dynamite
Flashdance
Fly Me to the Moon
Free Money
The Furies
Get Well Soon
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
Hudson Hawk
The Hunt for Red October
John Carpenter’s Vampires
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
The Juror
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
La Bamba
Les Miserables
The Letter
Lost Souls
The Lucky Ones
A Man Alone
The Mangler
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Mask
The Midnight Meat Train
Misery
My Dog Skip
Needful Things
Nerve
Payback
The Peacemaker
A Perfect Murder
Pootie Tang
The Presidio
The Professional
Reasonable Doubt
Rescue Dawn
Riding in Cars with Boys
Road House
Rosemary’s Baby
Rustler’s Rhapsody
Sacred Ground
Santee
School Daze
Scrooged
Sense and Sensibility
Sniper
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Suicide Kings
Syriana
The Tall Stranger
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
The Pursuit of Happiness
The Water Horse
To the Arctic
Top Dog
Top of the Food Chain
Up in the Air
Walking Tall
The Witches
Wolfen
July 4
Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie
July 5
The Eric Andre Show: Season 4
Prince Avalanche
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
July 6
Under the Gun
July 7
Pure: Season 1
July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
Sliding Doors
July 10
Blood, Sand & Gold
July 12
Humpday
Melancholia
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Bold Type: Series Premiere
July 14
Uncle Grandpa: Season 4
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus
July 16
Inside Job
July 19
John Dies at the End
July 20
Tagged: Season 1
July 23
Touch of Light
July 24
Guardians of Oz
Touch of the Light
July 25
Midnight, Texas: Series Premiere
Somewhere Between: Series Premiere
July 26
Good Ol’ Frieda
Oxford Murders
July 28
Betch: Season 2
July 30
96 Souls
July 31
Jeepers Creepers
AMAZON
July 1
1 Dead Party
14 Women
18 Swirling Riders
The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph
48 Hrs.
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abolition
Agent Cody Banks
Air: The Musical
All American Zombie Drugs
Amnesiac
Another 48 Hrs.
Appetite
Area 51
The Artworks
Assassin of the Tsar
Bandits
BigFoot Wars
Blind Heat
Blood Moon Rising
Blood Reaper
Boomerang
Boricua
Braveheart
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bull Durham
Bumblef**k, USA
Bunnyman Massacre
Carne: The Taco Maker
Carnies
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
The Corrupted
Crystal River
Cutthroat Island
Day We Met
Dead Evidence
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Destination Vegas
Dilemma
Dirt Merchant
Dragonblade
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Elephant
The First Wives Club
Flashdance
Flipping
Fly Me to the Moon
Foreign Fields
Frankenstein Reborn
Free Money
Frozen Kiss
G Men from Hell
Gene-Fusion
The General
Get Well Soon
Ghost Bride
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Gunshy
Hazard Jack
Hobgoblins
House Of The Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Hunt For Red October
Intimate Affairs
Into the Fire
Jack in the Box
Jezebeth
Jingles the Clown
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
Killing Ariel
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
The Last Word
Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead
The Letter
The Little Kidnappers
Little Red Devil
Lost in Siberia
Lovin’ Molly
The Lucky Ones
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meeting Spencer
Metamorphosis
The Midnight Meat Train
Model Behaviour
Morning Glory
Mortem
Moscow Heat
My Bloody Wedding
Nerve
New Order
Night Train
On the Q.T.
Paradise Lost
Payback
The Peacemaker
Phil The Alien
Pi
Players
Poliwood
Pootie Tang
Postmortem
The Presidio
Princess Juliet
Private Lessons
Prophet’s Game
Reasonable Doubt
Red Tide
Redball
Relative Evil
Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary’s Baby
Sample People
Sanctuary
Scrooged
Shunned House
Silent Youth
Silo Killer 2
Slip & Fall
Smoke N’ Lightnin’
Squeal
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Vll: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Streets of Rage
Sugar Boxx
Suicide Kings
Sweet Angel Mine
The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute
The Telling
A Texas Funeral
This Revolution
Top Dog
Up in the Air
VikingQuest
When Justice Fails
Where Truth Lies
Who’s Your Monkey
Wild Wild West
Wildflowers
Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone
Zombiez
July 4
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
July 6
The Assignment
The Salesman (Amazon original)
Under the Gun
July 7
Begum Jaan
Happy Birthday, Sweetie
July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
Sliding Doors
July 13
Mr. Robot: Season 2
July 14
Its Gawd!
July 16
Salvation: Season 1
July 19
Antarctica: Ice & Sky
Miss Sloane
July 21
Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 1 (Amazon original)
July 28
Chef
The Last Tycoon: Season 1 (Amazon original)
The Living and the Dead: Season 1
July 31
Jeepers CreepersReuse content