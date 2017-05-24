June is set to be a big month for Netflix arrivals, with a slew of new original films and shows hitting the servers along with some beloved old favourites.
Orange is the New Black returns for its fifth season on 9 June as the Litchfield inmates riot, while creator Jenji Kohan also has a new series, GLOW, launching which centres on an 80s female wrestling league and stars Alison Brie and Marc Maron.
Other TV highlights include El Chapo, a series chronicling the titular drug lord, Gypsy, a psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, the final season of Orphan Black and the second series of Flaked.
28 June sees the arrival of Okja, one of Netflix's biggest originals to date, a film starring Tilda Swinton and Paul Dano that will be the streaming service's first Cannes Film Festival premiere.
If you're deep in the coils of the new Twin Peaks you might be interested to know that David Lynch's Blue Velvet hits Netflix in June, along with Marvel's Paul Rudd-starrer Ant-Man, my favourite Noah Baumbach movie While We're Young, Matt Damon sci-fi Elysium, gripping Steven Soderbergh drama Side Effects, Spielberg classic Schindler's List and Tom Hanks and Emma Watson's Facebook riff, The Circle.
The list in full:
1 June
1 Night
Aashik Awara
Amar
Amrapali
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Blade II
Blue Velvet
Burlesque
The Captive
Catfight
Devil's Bride
The Dream Job: Season 1
Dying of the Light
Fartsa: Season 1
Fatal Beauty
The First Monday in May
The Forger
Girl Whose Muscles are Turning to Bone
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Hipersomnia
How to Stage A Coup
Intersection: Season 2
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 2
Jaal
John Q
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
Lens
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Locust: Season 1
Love.com
Maya Memsaab
Method: Season 1
Mind Game: Season 1
Miniforce: Season 1
Mr. Mom
Mutant Busters: Season 2
Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
Power Battle Watch Car: Season 1
Prince
Pyar Ke Do Pal
Qila
The Real Sleeping Beauty
The Retreat with Nick Knowles
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Shikari
Shikari
Supermodel
Theater of Life
Tracers
Two Night Stand
The Vessel
Vinnie Jones World's Toughest Cops: Season 1
Virgin School
War on Everyone
West Coast Customs: Season 3
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
While We're Young
Woman with 7 Personalities
World of Compulsive Hoarders
2 June
Flakd: Season 2
Lucid Dream
Saving Banksy
Terminator Genisys
3 June
Acapulco La vida va
Headshot
4 June
Sword Master
6 June
Hello, My Name Is Doris
7 June
Disturbing the Peace
Elysium
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7
Seven Years in Tibet
8 June
Hell Driver
Side Effects
You're Next
9 June
My Only Love Song: Season 1
Orange is the New Black: Season 5
Shimmer Lake
10 June
Daughters of the Dust
Nieve Negra
11 June
The Age of Adaline
Orphan Black: Season 5
12 June
Kidnapped
13 June
Meadowland
Oh, Hello on Broadway
14 June
American Violence
Mr Deeds
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7
Spooks: The Greater Good
15 June
Anthropoid
Bulletproof Monk
The Day Will Come: Season 1
Dear John
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto
Monkey King: Hero Is Back
Mr Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
The Precipice Game
Queen of the South: Season 1
The Russian Revolution
You Me Her: Season 2
16 June
Abnormal Summit: Collection
Counterpunch
El Chapo: Season 1
Kibaoh Klashers: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 3
What the Health
World of Winx: Season 2
You Get Me
19 June
Hinterland: Season 2
20 June
3 Days to Kill
Amar Akbar & Tony
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time
22 June
Ant-Man
Bokeh
Gridiron Gang
Luther: Series 4
RV
Schindler's List
A Touch of Spice
XX
23 June
Free Rein: Season 1
Glow: Season 1
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press
27 June
Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire
28 June
Okja
30 June
The Circle
Gypsy: Season 1
