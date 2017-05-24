June is set to be a big month for Netflix arrivals, with a slew of new original films and shows hitting the servers along with some beloved old favourites.

Orange is the New Black returns for its fifth season on 9 June as the Litchfield inmates riot, while creator Jenji Kohan also has a new series, GLOW, launching which centres on an 80s female wrestling league and stars Alison Brie and Marc Maron.

Other TV highlights include El Chapo, a series chronicling the titular drug lord, Gypsy, a psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, the final season of Orphan Black and the second series of Flaked.

28 June sees the arrival of Okja, one of Netflix's biggest originals to date, a film starring Tilda Swinton and Paul Dano that will be the streaming service's first Cannes Film Festival premiere.

If you're deep in the coils of the new Twin Peaks you might be interested to know that David Lynch's Blue Velvet hits Netflix in June, along with Marvel's Paul Rudd-starrer Ant-Man, my favourite Noah Baumbach movie While We're Young, Matt Damon sci-fi Elysium, gripping Steven Soderbergh drama Side Effects, Spielberg classic Schindler's List and Tom Hanks and Emma Watson's Facebook riff, The Circle.

The list in full:

1 June

1 Night

Aashik Awara

Amar

Amrapali

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Blade II

Blue Velvet

Burlesque

The Captive

Catfight

Devil's Bride

The Dream Job: Season 1

Dying of the Light

Fartsa: Season 1

Fatal Beauty

The First Monday in May

The Forger

Girl Whose Muscles are Turning to Bone

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Hipersomnia

How to Stage A Coup

Intersection: Season 2

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 2

Jaal

John Q

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson

Lens

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Locust: Season 1

Love.com

Maya Memsaab

Method: Season 1

Mind Game: Season 1

Miniforce: Season 1

Mr. Mom

Mutant Busters: Season 2

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India

Power Battle Watch Car: Season 1

Prince

Pyar Ke Do Pal

Qila

The Real Sleeping Beauty

The Retreat with Nick Knowles

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Shikari

Shikari

Supermodel

Theater of Life

Tracers

Two Night Stand

The Vessel

Vinnie Jones World's Toughest Cops: Season 1

Virgin School

War on Everyone

West Coast Customs: Season 3

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

While We're Young

Woman with 7 Personalities

World of Compulsive Hoarders

2 June

Flakd: Season 2

Lucid Dream

Saving Banksy

Terminator Genisys

3 June

Acapulco La vida va

Headshot

4 June

Sword Master

6 June

Hello, My Name Is Doris

7 June

Disturbing the Peace

Elysium

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7

Seven Years in Tibet

8 June

Hell Driver

Side Effects

You're Next

9 June

My Only Love Song: Season 1

Orange is the New Black: Season 5

Shimmer Lake

10 June

Daughters of the Dust

Nieve Negra

11 June

The Age of Adaline

Orphan Black: Season 5

12 June

Kidnapped

13 June

Meadowland

Oh, Hello on Broadway

14 June

American Violence

Mr Deeds

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7

Spooks: The Greater Good

15 June

Anthropoid

Bulletproof Monk

The Day Will Come: Season 1

Dear John

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto

Monkey King: Hero Is Back

Mr Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

The Precipice Game

Queen of the South: Season 1

The Russian Revolution

You Me Her: Season 2

16 June

Abnormal Summit: Collection

Counterpunch

El Chapo: Season 1

Kibaoh Klashers: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3

What the Health

World of Winx: Season 2

You Get Me

19 June

Hinterland: Season 2

20 June

3 Days to Kill

Amar Akbar & Tony

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time

22 June

Ant-Man

Bokeh

Gridiron Gang

Luther: Series 4

RV

Schindler's List

A Touch of Spice

XX

23 June

Free Rein: Season 1

Glow: Season 1

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press

27 June

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire

28 June

Okja

30 June

The Circle

Gypsy: Season 1