Nicolas Winding Refn lands LA crime series from Amazon

One of the many wonderful things about Nicolas Winding Refn is just how on-brand he always manages to stay.

If the director were ever to make a TV series, it would probably be about LA's neon-soaked, criminal underbelly; which is exactly how his new project with Amazon, Too Old to Die Young, is being described.

Variety broke the news, describing the project as similar in style to Refn's Pusher trilogy - which explored the Danish drug trade - by documenting "various characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurais in the city of angels."

Refn will co-write the series with Westworld's Ed Brubaker, while also both directing and producing the project. There's no word yet on who will star and whether Refn might be able to enlist one of his past collaborators - from Ryan Gosling, Mads Mikkelsen, to Tom Hardy - unlikely, though, considering they're all boasting packed schedules as of now.

However, Refn's deal with Amazon is promising, considering the studio were also behind the release of last year's The Neon Demon; meaning it's pretty safely ensured the director's unique style won't be tampered with in its transition to the small screen.

The Neon Demon Clip - Jesse

Too Old to Die Young was greenlit with a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes, shooting this fall in LA.