An official return date has been announced for motor series Top Gear with he BBC releasing the first promo shot following the departure of Chris Evans.

The series will return to BBC2 on 5 March under the guide of Friends actor Matt LeBlanc who takes centre stage in the image with car experts Chris Harris and Rory Reid on either side.

Last year's revamped series saw Evans and LeBlanc take over lead presenting duties from original trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May who now spearhead Amazon series The Grand Tour.

While the shakeup was more of an ensemble featuring the likes of Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan, it seems the BBC are hoping to establish LeBlanc, Harris and Reid as an official trio.

The post-Clarkson Top Gear era in pictures







21 show all The post-Clarkson Top Gear era in pictures







































1/21 Chris Evans hosting the new Top Gear, replacing Jeremy Clarkson BBC Worldwide

2/21 Damian Lewis crawls out of his car after a ride with The Stig BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

3/21 Matt LeBlanc has taken over co-hosting duties from Richard Hammond and James May BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer

4/21 Damian Lewis seemed to enjoy his time on Top Gear BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

5/21 Damian Lewis and The Stig BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

6/21 Sharleen Spiteri and The Stig BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

7/21 Top Gear introduces some special guests for the second episode BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer

8/21 Testing out a McLaren 675 LT BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

9/21 Eddie Jordan, Seasick Steve and Sharleen Spiteri on Top Gear BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer

10/21 Chris Evans hits the track on Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman

11/21 It's time for a South African challenge on Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Desmond Louw

12/21 Chris Evans and Matt LeBLanc take Top Gear to Blackpool BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman

13/21 It's tug of war time in Blackpool during the first new episode of Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman

14/21 Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc have a lot to live up to on Top Gear BBC Worldwide

15/21 Seasick Steve and Tinie Tempah join Chris Evans for an off-road race on Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Desmond Louw

16/21 Matt LeBlanc on the set of the new Top Gear BBC WORLDWIDE

17/21 The Stig with the Mini Cooper used as part of new segment Star in a Rallycross Car BBC WORLDWIDE

18/21 Actor Jesse Eisenberg with Stig BBC WORLDWIDE

19/21 Chef Gordon Ramsay with Stig BBC WORLDWIDE

20/21 Jesse Eisenberg does a lap of the Top Gear circuit BBC WORLDWIDE

21/21 Jesse Eisenberg and Gordon Ramsay in the Top Gear studio BBC WORLDWIDE

Under the watch of Evans, Top Gear's 2016 return saw ratings dip to an all-time low with just under two million tuning into the finale. Evans quit the series in July.

A trailer for the 24th series was released just last week. Top Gear returns to BBC2 at 8pm on 5 March.