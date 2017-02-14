An official return date has been announced for motor series Top Gear with he BBC releasing the first promo shot following the departure of Chris Evans.
The series will return to BBC2 on 5 March under the guide of Friends actor Matt LeBlanc who takes centre stage in the image with car experts Chris Harris and Rory Reid on either side.
Last year's revamped series saw Evans and LeBlanc take over lead presenting duties from original trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May who now spearhead Amazon series The Grand Tour.
While the shakeup was more of an ensemble featuring the likes of Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan, it seems the BBC are hoping to establish LeBlanc, Harris and Reid as an official trio.
The post-Clarkson Top Gear era in pictures
Under the watch of Evans, Top Gear's 2016 return saw ratings dip to an all-time low with just under two million tuning into the finale. Evans quit the series in July.
A trailer for the 24th series was released just last week. Top Gear returns to BBC2 at 8pm on 5 March.
