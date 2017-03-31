WWE wrestler Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) responded to a major leak of her private photos and videos on Twitter this week, an egregious theft that saw her engaged in a variety of sex acts with former WWE employee Brad Maddox.

The 24-year-old admitted that there were times last week when she “wanted to physically harm herself”, but reassured fans that she is now doing better, focusing on being happy, planning on getting married, and hoping her “mistake could help people’s future.”

Paige’s Twitter statement in full:

"I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility. But the one thing that was the hardest was thinking “my husband is gonna leave me” or “my family will disown me” but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I’m not a bad person and they held my hands through hell. Because as my husband says, “you may feel like the devil is throwing you into a storm, but just remember, you are the storm.”

And he’s right. But we are human.

Unfortunately, people don’t see it that way when they are behind a keyboard. They don’t think that we have feelings or that we don’t suffer.

Not only was I a victim of viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying.

I had days [where] I wanted to physically harm myself. Not only for what millions was telling me but because my family and my husband were suffering the same fate from the internet because of my mistake.

It made me and Alberto wonder how people who aren’t as mentally strong as us can handle this? How many people have to suffer because of the internet and the cowards behind the keyboard.

Or how many men and women have fell into the same trap as me and made those mistakes?

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Fun with my love!! Feeling happy and healthy!!!! A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

That’s why we are taking this massive negative and making some kind of positive. We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, with the lack of a better term. Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don’t have the tools or the mental strength to do this themselves. To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something that may cause a butterfly effect later on in life.

Now I know through all of this is…

No one will make me feel bad about my mistakes, I already know what they are and I already feel bad. But Alberto and I together can also make a change. My mistake could help people’s future. Think. Before you act.

Anyways. Onwards and upwards. Only happiness. No longer talking about anything. Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I’m getting married? How can I not be happy!!!!"

If you're affected by any of these issues, you can talk to Samaritans on 116 123.