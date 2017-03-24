Filming is officially underway for season four of popular British drama Peaky Blinders, and details are slowly spilling in.

The key information to take away from emerging reports is that Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody has signed up to the cast in an unspecified role.

Creator Steven Knight teased his appearance by saying: “He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders.”

Story-wise, the new batch of episodes will begin with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which sparks concerns that the Peaky Blinders are in mortal danger. Fleeing his country home, he returns to Birmingham to prepare for oncoming war.

Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art







15 show all Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art



























1/15 Cillian Murphy filming at the horse fair BBC

2/15 The Eden Club BBC

3/15 Inside The Eden Club BBC

4/15 The new Garrison pub BBC

5/15 Inside the new Garrison pub BBC

6/15 London (though scenes were actually filmed in Bolton) BBC

7/15 London, post bar fight BBC

8/15 Solomon's Headquarters BBC

9/15 Inside Solomon's Headquarters BBC

10/15 Tommy's office BBC

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15

Murphy will return alongside original cast members Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson Joe Cole and Sophie Rundle.

Tom Hardy, who plays baker Alfie Solomons, has also been spotted on the period drama’s set in Liverpool.

Brody, who regularly works with filmmaker Wes Anderson, remains the youngest recipient of the Best Actor Oscar following his performance in Roman Polanski’s war drama The Pianist (2002). He’ll next star in Unchained alongside John Malkovich and Antonio Banderas.

Peaky Blinders: Series 3 | Launch Trailer - BBC Two

Knight’s other BBC series, Taboo, was recently commissioned for a second series. Peaky Blinders season four, which is widely rumoured to be its penultimate outing, will return to BBC Two later this year.