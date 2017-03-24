  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Peaky Blinders season 4 plot details emerge, Adrien Brody joins cast

Filming is officially underway on the BBC Two period gangster series

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
peaky-blinders-season-5.jpg

Filming is officially underway for season four of popular British drama Peaky Blinders, and details are slowly spilling in.

The key information to take away from emerging reports is that Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody has signed up to the cast in an unspecified role.

Creator Steven Knight teased his appearance by saying: “He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders.”

Story-wise, the new batch of episodes will begin with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which sparks concerns that the Peaky Blinders are in mortal danger. Fleeing his country home, he returns to Birmingham to prepare for oncoming war. 

Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art

Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art

  • 1/15

    Cillian Murphy filming at the horse fair

    BBC

  • 2/15

    The Eden Club

    BBC

  • 3/15

    Inside The Eden Club

    BBC

  • 4/15 The new Garrison pub

    BBC

  • 5/15

    Inside the new Garrison pub

    BBC

  • 6/15

    London (though scenes were actually filmed in Bolton)

    BBC

  • 7/15

    London, post bar fight

    BBC

  • 8/15

    Solomon's Headquarters

    BBC

  • 9/15

    Inside Solomon's Headquarters

    BBC

  • 10/15

    Tommy's office

    BBC

  • 11/15

  • 12/15

  • 13/15

  • 14/15

  • 15/15

Murphy will return alongside original cast members Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson Joe Cole and Sophie Rundle.

Tom Hardy, who plays baker Alfie Solomons, has also been spotted on the period drama’s set in Liverpool.

Brody, who regularly works with filmmaker Wes Anderson, remains the youngest recipient of the Best Actor Oscar following his performance in Roman Polanski’s war drama The Pianist (2002). He’ll next star in Unchained alongside John Malkovich and Antonio Banderas. 

Peaky Blinders: Series 3 | Launch Trailer - BBC Two

Knight’s other BBC series, Taboo, was recently commissioned for a second series. Peaky Blinders season four, which is widely rumoured to be its penultimate outing, will return to BBC Two later this year. 

Comments