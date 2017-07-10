Peaky Blinders season 4 wraps filming, release date looms

The Peaky Blinders cast and crew have wrapped on season 4, with the show's official Twitter account posting a photo of the closing slate.

The season has been a long time coming, but it looks like we'll get new episodes before the year is out, with BBC Two recently posting a new promo pic of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby and promising the new series is "coming soon".

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley will return as Alfie Solomons and May Carleton, while the cast has two major new additions: The Darjeeling Limited's Adrien Brody and Game of Thrones' Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger).

Show creator Steven Knight previously promised the fourth season is the "best yet".

EXCLUSIVE: Here's your first look at Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the brand new series of #PeakyBlinders. Coming soon to @BBCTwo. pic.twitter.com/ibn56a0X19 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) June 29, 2017

Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art







15 show all Peaky Blinders: Behind-the-scenes and concept art



























1/15 Cillian Murphy filming at the horse fair BBC

2/15 The Eden Club BBC

3/15 Inside The Eden Club BBC

4/15 The new Garrison pub BBC

5/15 Inside the new Garrison pub BBC

6/15 London (though scenes were actually filmed in Bolton) BBC

7/15 London, post bar fight BBC

8/15 Solomon's Headquarters BBC

9/15 Inside Solomon's Headquarters BBC

10/15 Tommy's office BBC

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15

“I’m very, very excited because I’m just completing Episode 6 of Series 4, which again I think is the best yet," he told Deadline.

"And I’m loving it and it’s not like work, it’s not like a labor, I love doing it, and the boys are coming back and they’re loving the scripts."

He has however said that the already commissioned season 5 will likely be the last.

"We don't know for sure," he said. "We will see how we feel about it. Peaky is one of those things everybody loves, and the response has been so magnificent on both sides of the Atlantic.

"I have got the end in my mind; whether that happens at the end of five is the question. I want it to end when the first air raid siren sounds in Birmingham."