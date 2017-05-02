Protesters unsuccessfully offer police can of Pepsi, throw it at them

A very different version of the protest depicted in the recent viral Pepsi advert played out in Portland, Oregon this week, in which Pepsi cans were used as projectiles.

A May Day march for labour rights devolved into violence after being overtaken by anarchists and was eventually shut down by police.

Earlier in the day, a protester "unsuccessfully" offered an officer a can of Pepsi as Kendall Jenner did in the commercial.

Police took some shields from anarchists, anarchists grouped up toward cops. 1 tried to hand Pepsi to cop, unsuccessfully #Mayday #MayDayPDX pic.twitter.com/IV8nDzxLeP — doug brown (@dougbrown8) May 1, 2017

Portland Police later confirmed that multiple Pepsis were thrown at them, curiously choosing to @ the brand on Twitter.

A @PDXFire medic was hit by a full @pepsi can thrown during #MayDayPDX protest march. Not injured. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

Rocks, lead balls and full cans of @pepsi being launched at police. Officers will be donning personal protective equipment. #MayDay2017 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

At least three people were arrested at the rally, after police cars, windows and property were damaged, fires were started in the streets and officers were attacked, according to police.

The protest permit was ultimately revoked “due to numerous incidents of thrown projectiles, incendiary devices and other unsafe conditions”.