Pepsi President said he was 'super proud' of Kendall Jenner advert

Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi advert continues to trend on Twitter, thousands of people expressing their outrage over the company suggesting police brutality can be solved by a sugar-filled drink.

Before the initial uproar ensued, President of PepsiCo Global Beverage Group Brad Jakeman expressed how ‘super proud’ he was of the advert on Twitter, writing “Super proud of the PepsiCo Creators League for producing this, and to Kendall for her awesome creative partnership.”

Others to have supported the advert before the outrage include Jenner herself, who said she was “honoured” to be the first model since Cindy Crawford to be the face of a global Pepsi campaign.

Within the advert, we see numerous protestors holding insightful “Join the conversation” banners, marching for an unknown cause - however, it’s obviously reminiscent of recent anti-Donald Trump and Black Live Matter protests.

Of course, lots of people are drinking Pepsi throughout, but the major product endorsement comes toward the advert’s climax when Jenner hands a photogenic policeman a can of the soft drink. The crowd then proceeds to go wild as he guzzles down the beverage.

Pepsi’s official statement on the advert reads: "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an import message to convey.” Meanwhile, read our loving review of the ad here.